New Hess Toy Truck Mini Collection Now On Sale

The 2020 Mini Collection is a limited-production set of three highly detailed, small-scale versions of classic holiday Hess Toy Trucks. This year's set includes versions of the 1987 Hess 18-Wheeler, the 2009 Hess Race Car, and the 2015 Hess Fire Truck and Ladder Rescue. Each miniature truck comes equipped with working lights, chrome accents, and a detachable display base with name plate. In addition, the Race Car features a pull-back motor.

Also available is the first ever plush toy truck designed especially for the youngest fans. Ideal for year-round birthday or new baby gifts, My First Hess Truck: 2020 Fire Truck, is available at HessToyTruck.com for $29.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included.

In keeping with the annual holiday tradition, the highly anticipated 2020 Hess Toy Truck will be revealed when it goes on sale November 2 at 10am EDT.

The Hess Toy Truck, among the bestselling toys annually, is a highly sought-after collectible toy and a treasured holiday tradition shared among families since 1964. To stay up to date, text "HESS" to 437788 to sign up for mobile alerts, and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Hess Corporation