New HI-TAPO App Offers Unprecedented Support During Law Enforcement Stops

HI-TAPO (pronounced hi-toppo) is an innovative monitoring and social networking system designed to provide immediate support for individuals interacting with law enforcement; promote safety during stops; protect against potential rights violations; foster greater law enforcement accountability; and assist in community-building. Visit www.HI-TAPO.com .

HI-TAPO instantly documents user interactions with law enforcement via streaming video, social sharing, and text and e-mail notifications to a pre-programmed network of up to 10 family members, friends, loved ones and civic and community organizations.

"Additionally, HI-TAPO can provide a mechanism for collaborative, fair and equitable oversight of local police, state troopers, sheriffs, ICE agents, and others. It can be used as a new tool in community policing. With HI-TAPO, communities can actually map police stops," said HI-TAPO CEO and app developer Martin Whitehead.

The HI-TAPO app is available for free download to Android mobile phones through Google Play. HI-TAPO is user-friendly with an easy swipe-and-click activation, and starting in November, audio activation.

Once the HI-TAPO app is activated, live streaming of audio and video immediately begin to record the user's interaction and GPS tracking pinpoints the location. Alerts are sent to those in the user's network allowing them to listen to and view the interaction in real time. If necessary, the audio/video can be used in a court of law.

After activating HI-TAPO, the user can hit an "all-clear" button once the interaction has concluded. However, if there is no all–clear signal given after a pre-determined amount of time, an SOS alert will automatically be sent to his/her network.

In addition, following the stop, HI-TAPO allows users to write a review of the interaction, including the officer's name, badge number, the reason for the stop, use of force, if any, and a rating of the overall experience with a thumb's up or down.

The HI-TAPO system will aggregate ratings and comments about interactions with law enforcement providing greater transparency, information sharing, an opportunity for community-building, as well as a vehicle for highlighting well-trained officers who engage the community in a fair and equitable way. Visit https://www.facebook.com/HI.TAPO/videos/1897634000368656/

Subscription service to provide live, 24-hour support.

HI-TAPO offers a subscription service which provides live, 24/7 on-demand concierge support. If users are arrested or detained, HI-TAPO activates automatically to help their networks find them more quickly and work on their behalf. The concierge service is $9.99 per month, or get a month free with an annual subscription of $109.99. Group discounts and grants are also available at contact@HI-TAPO.com.

HI-TAPO for iOS is scheduled for release in 2019.

