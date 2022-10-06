New High School Where Students Can Graduate With a College Degree Available at Pathways Early College Academy

PECA's symposiums combine the best of the Oxford tutorial system with project-based learning. Students select from one of three paths: Design, STEM, or Business. Within these paths the school provides students with knowledge and resources to complete self-directed passion projects independently or in teams. These projects are designed to help students be of service to their communities while also building professional work portfolios so that students are hireable right out of graduation.

PECA has virtual school options for students in California and Arizona, with a physical center coming to Phoenix in 2023. Tuition includes the cost of college and is set at just $7,000 in 2022, but students in Arizona could attend for free as the state recently expanded Education Savings Accounts to all families in Arizona, with the first deadline extended to October 15. PECA is currently accepting their first cohort of students with open enrollment, and families can apply at PECA.org.

Media Contact: Ella Baker, [email protected]

SOURCE Pathways Early College Academy