New Hire Announcement - Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Securities is pleased to announce that Dr. Dajiang Guo will be joining the firm as senior managing director of investment banking. More recently Dr. Guo was a partner at Tiger Securities, a publicly traded Fintech brokerage firm.

Dr. Guo has over 20 years of experience as an executive in the Securities industry. Prior to Revere, Dr. Guo was a partner at Tiger Securities, tasked with developing institutional business for the investment banking and sales and trading divisions. He also held various C-level positions at CITIC Securities, China Renaissance and was critical in their growth and success as well.

"We are very pleased to have Dr. Guo join our firm. He is a seasoned professional with huge experience in capital markets and will certainly push further the growth of our company. His contribution will also allow us to be closer to the markets and to investors, thanks to a very hands-on vision for our future," says Kyle Wool, President of Revere.

"I am very excited to be joining the Revere team," said Dr. Guo. "I believe Revere has a great business model and talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the evolving investment banking industry."

About Dajiang Guo

Dr. Dajiang Guo worked as a Partner at Tiger Securities, developing the institutional securities business of the investment banking/ECM and sales and trading divisions. Prior to that, Dr. Guo was a Partner at China Bridge Capital in the FA and PE division. He was also the Chief Strategy Officer at China Renaissance responsible for strategic planning, international expansion, and strategic investments. He was the CEO of CITIC Securities International USA and COO at CITICS Investment Banking Division, and Head of CITICS Strategy and Planning. He has also held several executive positions at CICC HK/US. Before venturing into cross border financial services, Dr. Guo worked more than ten years for Citigroup Global Markets, RBS Greenwich Capital Markets, and the Centre Re of Zurich Financial Services, where he specialized in securitization and derivatives business.

Mr. Guo also taught at the College of Insurance and the University of Guelph as an assistant professor and has published numerous academic articles in peer-reviewed financial journals. Dr. Guo received his Ph.D. in Financial Economics from the University of Toronto. He is a CFA Charter holder. Mr. Guo has the series 7, 24, 63, 79, licenses.

About Revere Securities

Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.

