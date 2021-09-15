New Hire Announcement- Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Securities is pleased to announce that Greg Wildeman will be joining the firm as Chief Operating Officer. More recently Mr. Wildeman was the VP of Finance and Payments at Katapult, a public fintech company.

Mr. Wildeman has over 10 years of experience leading companies at the executive level. Previously Mr. Wildeman was Chief Financial Officer of Revere where he was responsible for all financial and reporting matters of the company. At Katapult, Mr. Wildeman was instrumental in leading the company to profitability through financial leadership as well as key enhancements on the Katapult payment platform. He also led the effort to bring Katapult to the public markets via a SPAC transaction. He was directly responsible for all SEC filings, audit uplifts, as well as managing the transaction from initial agreement to close.

"We are excited to have Mr. Wildeman join Revere. He complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice to lead operations," said Bill Moreno, CEO of Revere Securities.

"I am very excited to rejoin the Revere team. I believe the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given the smart and passionate people, strong technology, and worldwide footprint. I look forward to partnering with the team to build the business," commented Wildeman.

About Greg Wildeman

Greg was the VP of Finance and Payments at Katapult, a subprime e-commerce focused buy-now-pay-later fintech company. He joined when Katapult was a start-up and was a part of the executive leadership team that led the company from $18M in annual revenues to $200 million+ and profitability in 3 years. Prior to Katapult, Greg was the Chief Financial Officer of Revere. He started his career at Broadmark Asset Management.

Greg graduated with his master's in business administration at NYU- Stern School of Business. He is also a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York and holds his Series 7, 24, 27, and 87 Licenses.

About Revere Securities

Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.

