New Hire Announcement: Chief Revenue Officer - LiveView Technologies

OREM, Utah, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveView Technologies (LVT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Norton as Chief Revenue Officer. Dave is now responsible for all revenue-generation strategy and execution worldwide.

"Dave is an enthusiastic, seasoned SaaS leader with a proven track record for building world-class revenue generation teams, driving significant growth, and creating a consistent winning culture. His zest for life and constant pursuit for instilling a winning attitude is contagious for customers and team members alike. We couldn't be happier to welcome Dave as part of our executive management team and look forward to reaching new heights in sales, partnerships, and raving fans as customers under his leadership," said LVT co-founder and CEO Ryan Porter.

Dave has over twenty years of experience building, growing, and leading successful sales organizations who serve some of the most iconic enterprises in America. Just prior to LVT, Dave was the Executive Vice President of Sales for MX, an innovative leader in the fintech space. Previously, Dave was Chief Sales Officer for Entrata. Prior to that Dave spent 13 years at Xactware as a sales leader where he helped pioneer many of the processes, systems, and strategies Xactware uses today.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join such an amazing organization as LiveView Technologies. Their history of innovation, sacrifice, and commitment to sound business fundamentals has allowed them to thrive for 15 years. Just in the last 3 years LiveView has generated triple digit growth and we are poised to have exponential growth for many years to come. It's not very often in life that opportunities like this come around. I feel very fortunate to be part of such a talented team who is creating raving fans amongst some of America's most prominent brands," said Dave Norton, CRO. "LiveView Technologies has a fantastic team, a truly unique and most enjoyable culture, cutting edge technology, and the loyalty of a passionate, fast-growing customer base. From the outset, I was attracted to the company's strong vision and success as an innovator in this fast-growing Platform as a Service market. The market opportunity is massive and we are just beginning!"

About LVT

LiveView Technologies (LVT) is an enterprise SaaS and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution for remote live video, safety surveillance, IoT, analytics gathering, processing and delivery. LVT is used by some of the largest and most well-known organizations in the world to keep their properties safe.

