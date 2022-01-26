New hire power hitters bring additional strategic depth to help USAM's clients

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAM Group, the distinctive provider of outsourced sales, marketing, and advisory services to growth-stage financial technology innovators, is pleased to announce two new additions to our global team.

As a founder and CEO of Bonds.com and AxTrading, George O'Krepkie has an impressive track record of spotting opportunities and meeting them head on with game-changing solutions that significantly improve electronic securities trading. He is also well known for his ability to build beneficial communities of like-minded market participants, particularly in fixed-income sectors.

George says, "USAM's outsourcing model is the future for start-up and scale-up businesses. It lets them achieve big sales reach without risking significant capital developing an in-house team or taking years to develop third-party distribution channels. I believe this approach has unlimited potential, and I'm excited to help grow the company within the capital markets sector and into other industry verticals as well."

Mike Kelly's broad experience in trading and technology has powered his successful career selling complex enterprise solutions and nurturing happy customers for BrokerTec and the CME. He commented, "USAM Group's broad portfolio of fintech offerings lets my clients leverage one relationship with me to access a dozen great solutions – which is a win for everyone concerned."

Trusted Advisors Critical in Uncertain Times

The Coronavirus pandemic has shown that building strong networks is extremely difficult under remote working conditions, so reliance on established relationships is more important than ever to keep businesses moving forward. USAM is built on relationship-driven sales, and George and Mike are the perfect additions to the team.

USAM CEO Feargal O'Sullivan said, "As our business continues to grow, we rely more heavily than ever on the qualities that George and Mike embody: a deep desire to be helpful, a strong ability to listen and understand our clients' business and technical challenges, and a well-honed facility for strategic thinking that combine to create successful outcomes." He continued, "We're thrilled to have them join us and help drive the next, exciting period of growth for USAM."

About USAM Group

USAM's sales and marketing system serves growth-stage fintech trailblazers. We close deals for our supplier clients by following our proven process: we articulate the essential value of each product, design and execute a strategic plan to create awareness, and build the sales pipeline to generate revenue.

Our unique shared-service approach gives our clients a global, cross-functional team of experienced business development professionals – at a lower cost and with a faster ROI than hiring a comparable staff. Fintech consumers also benefit because we save them time and risk by bringing a portfolio of new solutions that we've pre-screened for quality and value.

With headquarters in New York City, USAM has feet on the ground in major financial centers including London, Toronto, Chicago, and Singapore.

Visit us at http://www.usamgroup.com to meet our top-notch team members and learn about our best-in-class fintech suppliers.

