New hiring service delivers diverse and quality candidates at rapid speed

Imagine this: You hear about an incredible job opportunity through an SMS text catered just to you. You apply. You hear back, within an hour. If you get to the next round, you schedule the interview whenever it's most convenient for you (8am - midnight, six days a week). You interview with a friendly person on the phone. You get feedback on what you could have done better (yes, seriously!), and you hear back within 24 hours about the outcome. Final step: you meet with the Hiring Manager, and you get hired. Can't meet with the Hiring Manager? WayUp will set up a video call, and offer a VR-enabled 360 tour of the office.

Arming people with technology so they can build real human connections, do their jobs better, and get more qualified candidates hired, faster—it's the future of recruiting, and WayUp is leading the way. Since launching its pilot program of Source, Screen & Coach, WayUp has helped top employers cut their recruitment-to-hire time by 50% and as much as double their minority hiring rate.

"Between unemployment rates being at an all-time low and the ever-growing war for top talent, our team at WayUp saw that companies were struggling to find ways to get candidates through the pipeline quickly enough, all the while creating a personal and great candidate experience," says Liz Wessel, co-founder and CEO of WayUp. "We also kept seeing qualified candidates show up for interviews and get rejected for soft-skills reasons, like background noise on a phone call. That's not right. So, we stepped back and imagined the ideal candidate experience, and we launched WayUp Source, Screen & Coach as a scalable, candidate-focused solution."

WayUp Source, Screen & Coach gives hiring managers the bandwidth to do their jobs more efficiently, with the confidence that they are only meeting qualified and quality candidates.

First, WayUp helps employers with their sourcing, and can do so by targeting candidates based on specific qualifications. After that, WayUp gets candidates in the funnel by providing flexible interview scheduling, which helps the more than 80% of college students who work part-time and can't attend career fairs or accommodate many employers' scheduling constraints. That's a boon for hiring managers and the candidate experience.

The launch of WayUp Source, Screen & Coach marks the company's first foray into screening and coaching candidates. WayUp will continue to offer WayUp Listing, WayUp Sourcing, and WayUp Branding.

WayUp is the go-to platform for early-career professionals to search jobs and internship opportunities, access up-to-date career advice, and connect directly with potential employers. WayUp's customers range from startups to Fortune 500s, and within all industries.

For more information visit our website https://www.wayup.com/employers/

SOURCE WayUp

Related Links

https://www.wayup.com/

