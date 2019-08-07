New Home Based Small Business Book Shows How to Make Money With Online Businesses

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James's new release, Streams of Income: Living the Multiple Income Streams Dream, by Ryan Reger, is an exploration of the three main online business models to help entrepreneurs start their own online business. Online business coach Ryan Reger unpacks the three main online business models and helps entrepreneurs determine which one is the best fit for them.

Ryan Reger

In Streams of Income, Ryan Reger believes that anyone can build a business online that creates multiple sources of income. Reger provides essential resources for entrepreneurs to take action and discusses various motivations they may have for starting an online business, whether the goal is to spend more time with family, to give back to important causes, or to save money for future expenses. He encourages those interested in starting a business by providing honest, anecdotal accounts of his experiences, and motivates them to strengthen their business by building relationships.

Reger describes three different business mindsets for any new online business. The first is to sell products through an independent website or an online seller, such as Amazon, eBay, or Craigslist. The second is to expand an entrepreneur's influence to social media by providing services, training, or information that a community would purchase. The third is to consult existing businesses with online marketing assistance. Throughout Streams of Income, Ryan Reger encourages entrepreneurs to find the business that best fits the skills and assets they already possess, and to invest their time and energy into that stream of income, before beginning a new one.

About the Author:

By God's grace Ryan Reger has built a thriving online business with multiple streams of income ranging from selling physical products to a variety of books and courses on the topic of starting and growing an online business. Ryan's passion is to help people discover their gifts and talents and use them to fulfill their purpose in life. Ryan is happily married to his wife, Melane, and is a proud father to his son, Callen. They reside in Southlake, TX.

More About This Title:

Streams of Income: Living the Multiple Income Streams Dream, by Ryan Reger, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on August 6, 2019. Streams of Income —ISBN 9781642792966—has 76 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $11.95.

