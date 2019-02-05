New Home Community in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Utah, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Simpson Springs (RichmondAmerican.com/Simpson-Springs), boasting generous homesites and versatile floor plans near Antelope Island.

GRAND OPENING EVENT:

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will feature complimentary lunch from Waffle Love food truck and a tour of Richmond American's brand-new Decker model—showcasing a stunning ranch-style layout with a 4-car garage. For more information about this event, please visit RichmondAmerican.com/SimpsonGO.

MORE ABOUT SIMPSON SPRINGS

New homes from the mid $300s

2 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,370 sq. ft.

Standard 3-car garages

Hundreds of personalization options with complimentary design assistance

Simpson Springs is located at 1323 S. Homestead Lane, Syracuse, UT 84075.

Call 801.331.6539 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for additional information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.richmondamerican.com

