New Home Renovation Show, Heart of Oak To Premiere January 5th on NESN

HINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart of Oak, a new television series hosted by PJ Antonik and produced by Blueview Productions will premiere on Saturday, January 5th at 10am on New England Sports Network (NESN) and run for 26 weeks.

To view the trailer for the show, click here! https://youtu.be/sECJK7QYjdU

The show will introduce viewers to Antonik's family and crew, as they juggle multiple renovation projects around Hingham, and is presented in partnership with title sponsor Timberland PRO, who provided apparel for Antonik and his team from Oak Development & Design. In addition, the company generously donated boots to students from the South Shore Vocational School, who will be featured in several episodes of Season 1 for their help renovating Oak DD's tiny house office.

Additional sponsors include local building supply store, MidCape Home Centers; KAM appliances including GE; Azek Building Products; Mountain One Bank; Thermatru Doors and Pella Windows.

"It has been an amazing process to work with local companies to produce a show so close to my heart. Not only have they supported our show, but the support they've shown for young and aspiring students to become tradesman has been one of the most fulfilling opportunities I have ever encountered in my career. It's something I will remember for a very long time," says Antonik.

For more information, visit HeartofOakTV.com, and follow @pjantonik on Instagram.

