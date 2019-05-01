New Homes Now Selling from the Low $200s in Green Cove Springs
Traceland Grand Opening Event unveils product to the public
May 01, 2019, 17:01 ET
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is excited to introduce Traceland, an exceptional new community showcasing Seasons™ homes from the low $200s.
Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening event for Traceland, which will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5. The Cinco-de-Mayo themed festivities will include complimentary fiesta fare, model home tours and a special giveaway.
- New homes from the low $200s
- Seven inspired floor plans from the Seasons™ Collection
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,560 to 2,380 sq. ft.
- Prime location near local fishing pier, park and town swimming pool
- Close proximity to Orange Park, Black Creek and downtown Jacksonville
- Clay County School District
3291 Traceland Oak Lane, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043 | 904.541.2550
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.
