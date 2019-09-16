New Homes Showcase Presented by BIASC Offers Prospective Homebuyers a Two-Click Portal for Finding New Southern California Residences

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) has created a new platform called the BIASC New Homes Showcase ( https://showcase.biasc.org/ ). This online portal is designed to provide a quick and easy way for consumers to find information on new properties on the market from leading developers in Southern California.

The interactive Showcase website allows consumers to find new communities in the region through advanced technology. Searching requires only two clicks from any desktop or mobile device. In addition, searches can be filtered to generate results by location, home type and amenities. Buyer inquiry information is secure and is not shared with any third parties, as can happen with other real estate sites.

"We are excited to offer this valuable resource that connects prospective buyers looking for the perfect home with opportunities being offered by some of the world's top residential developers," said BIASC EVP Craig Foster. "It's a perfect way to help people efficiently focus their search on the wonderful communities in Southern California."

BIASC is California's largest non-profit building association and has served the Southern California new home community for over 90 years. That longstanding experience and expertise have been applied to the creation of the BIASC New Homes Showcase. The Showcase is powered by NewHomesDirectory.com, an innovative engine with proven performance through a non-traditional, "buyer direct to builder" and consumer-centric approach.

For more information on the BIASC New Homes Showcase and the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit https://showcase.biasc.org/builders or email listingsupport@biasc.org.

About BIASC

The Building Industry Association of Southern California is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. www.biasc.org

PHOTO DOWNLOAD

SOURCE Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biasc.org

