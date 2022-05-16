NEW HOOVER® PET SPOT CLEANER IS A MUST FOR SPRING 2022

Traditional spot removing techniques tend to dab the surface of a stain without removing the stain entirely from your carpets which, overtime can lead to bacteria growth and bad odor.

"CleanSlate is a game changer and there couldn't be a better time to share our latest innovations with our consumers," said Brittany Doyle, VP of Marketing and E-Commerce of TTI Floor Care North America. "Investing in a spot cleaner is smart," says Doyle. "With a specialized stain fighting formula, scrubbing tools and powerful suction, consumers can tackle stains from all angles, permanently removing them from those deeper carpet levels that are generally missed with traditional cleaning techniques."

Since launching, the HOOVER ® CleanSlate continues to get highly rated feedback by consumers AND publications like Better Homes & Gardens, who awarded the CleanSlate "Best Cleaner for Pet Messes" in the 2022 Clean House Awards.

CleanSlate incorporates new features to deep clean the most challenging messes including a variety of tools such as the 7" WidePath tool for larger messes and stains, a hose rinse tool that flushes any left behind dirt, and Hoover's Oxy Carpet Cleaning Formula that oxidizes and permanently removes tough stains and neutralizes odors using odor counteracting technology.

Priced at $129.99, the new HOOVER® CleanSlate Pet Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner is available now at Hoover.com and at local retailers across the U.S.

Consumers can also now shop Hoover's full line of new and enhanced cleaning formulas including a variety of stain fighting carpet and upholstery solutions, scent boosting compliments and powerful pretreat sprays.

About the Better Homes & Garden Awards

The Better Homes & Gardens editors reviewed and tested over 100 new products they hoped would revolutionize home cleaning. Multiple editors used each product, comparing the contenders to each other and their previous cleaning routines in order to select the 42 Clean House Award Winners. The Clean House Awards are featured in the April issue of Better Homes & Gardens and on BHG.com.

About HOOVER ®

For more than 100 years, Hoover has been one of the most trusted brands in America, and consumers appreciate how Hoover's innovation can help simplify their lives. HOOVER® designs powerful, easy-to-use products that clean the entire home from floor to ceiling. The comprehensive line of products includes cordless stick vacuums, uprights, carpet cleaners, portable spot carpet cleaners, hard floor cleaners, and cleaning solutions. HOOVER® is a brand of TTI Floor Care North America, whose portfolio of leading brands also includes Oreck®, Dirt Devil® and HOOVER® Commercial. TTI Floor Care North America is a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.hoover.com.

