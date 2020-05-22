New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd. first release of English version of annual report, actively respond to the enthusiasm of overseas investors increasing their holdings

BEIJING, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, New Hope Liuhe Co., Ltd. (SZ.000876, hereinafter referred to as "New Hope Liuhe") released first annual report in English. New Hope Liuhe is an enterprise with the whole industry chain in agricultural, animal husbandry, and food in China. New Hope Liuhe has always committed to be an investor friendly company. Disclosure of the first annual report in English is aimed to better serve foreign investors, comprehensively show the company's business situation and financial information, convey the investment value of the company to foreign investors, and continuously improve the company's international level.

The release of the English version of the annual report is relatively rare not only in China's agriculture and animal husbandry industry, but also in the whole A-share market. It is reported that by the end of April 2020, less than 3% of more than 3,800 listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen had published financial statements in English. New Hope Liuhe actively publishes its annual report in English, which shows that it has attracted the attention of foreign investors.

Since 2019, the trend of domestic pork price rise is relatively obvious, and the pig concept stocks such as New Hope Liuhe have risen strongly, which quickly ignited the market's attention to the industry. According to the data, ShenGuTong held 69,842,450 shares of New Hope Liuhe on September 30 2019. By April 30 2020, the number of holdings increased to 94,901,277 shares, an increase of nearly 36% in seven months, while the stock price of New Hope Liuhe rose by about 100%.

New Hope Liuhe's main business includes feed, white-feathered poultry, pig breeding and food business. In the first quarter of 2020, the company achieved an operating revenue of 20.568 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 26.87%; and a net profit of 1.629 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 144.13%. At the 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders of New Hope Liuhe, which was held at the end of April, the proposal to raise no more than 4 billion yuan of funds from the controlling shareholders New Hope Group and South Hope Group by issuing shares and the proposal to issue 10 billion yuan of renewable corporate bonds to professional investors, which will be mainly used for the further development of pig breeding business, were deliberated and approved.

Related Links:

http://www.newhopeagri.com/

Investor Relations Contact

Hu Ji

Tel: +86-10-53299899

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd

Related Links

http://www.newhopeagri.com/

