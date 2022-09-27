New Hope Network Shares the Top 10 Trends to Watch at Natural Products Expo East

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of Informa Markets' Natural Products Expo East, set to return for its second year at its new home at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Sept. 28 through Oct. 1, the experts at New Hope Network have unveiled the top 10 trends to watch at this year's show. The trends were identified through the New Hope Network Trend Framework, reflecting both the quantitative work of New Hope's NEXT Data & Insights team and the qualitative observations and analysis of the editorial team.

Because New Hope Network believes in not just sharing the trends, but in digging into the "why" behind them, this year's top 10 insights originate from three cultural forces most relevant to shaping the future of natural products, which New Hope Network has named "Purpose-driven Commerce," "Holistic Health and Well-being" and "Modern Life."

"New Hope Network is on the front lines of the natural products industry and offers a unique point of view when it comes to identifying trends that will be most impactful to the future of the industry," said Jessica Rubino, Vice President, Content at New Hope Network. "This year, we're pleased to see that CPG companies continue moving the natural products industry forward as they leverage innovation as a force for good."

Read on to learn more about what to expect at this year's Natural Products Expo East show, which will feature more than 1,100 brands that embody many of these trends:

Regenerative: Transparency for trust

Regenerative agriculture has become the poster child for helping to mitigate climate change. The problem is that without clear definition, the term is at risk of greenwashing or being another ill-defined "natural." This trend is about how companies are obtaining third-party validation, achieving seed-to-shelf traceability and forging powerful partnerships to amplify their efforts.

The natural products industry is stepping up to support diversity and inclusivity both in its makeup and whom it serves, and there is still much to do. This "trend" is much more a true cultural shift and explores the ways in which retailers and brands are making commitments to serve diverse communities and elevate diverse-owned brands.

Brands are doing much to reduce their environmental footprint and transform their business models. But developing the sustainability plan is only part of the challenge. This trend explores how companies are communicating efforts to effectively educate consumers and increase demand for planet-friendly products.

Competition is "so yesterday." The CPG industry's future is very much rooted in how companies partner to drive innovation, increase brand awareness and amplify positive impact. As a result of collaboration, the industry is seeing meaningful progress in waste reduction, sustainable packaging and regenerative agriculture.

From using organic ingredients to sourcing wild-harvested botanicals and reducing packaging footprints, personal care companies are prioritizing sustainability throughout the supply chain. A great example of this is the trend toward waterless personal care products, such as shampoo bars, solid deodorants and powdered skin care products.

As people strive to regain control of their lives, happiness and love have become intrinsically linked with empowerment. Supplement and functional food and beverage companies are embracing this message as they deliver health benefits and connect emotionally with their customers. This trend highlights how companies are using messaging like "inner love," "good vibes" and "radiant glow" to communicate the benefits of products such as immunity shots, energy snacks and beauty chocolates.

As the plant-based market thrives, many plant-based CPG brands are digging in and standing out among a sea of veggie-ful options by illustrating how their plant heroes support big sustainability efforts. This trend proves that it's no longer enough to just be animal free; the plant-based heroes of today and tomorrow are transparent about nutrient density, sourcing, water use, carbon footprints, supply chains and so much more.

Intuitive eating and individual health markers, plus values-based decisions, are making it harder to put consumers in a box and blurring the lines of food's future. Though specific diets haven't totally disappeared, consumers are increasingly embracing the nuance and individuality of nutrition. This trend manifests in product marketing and positioning less tied to a defined eating regimen and more focused on product benefits and healthful ingredients.

Given the state of affairs over the past few years, it's no surprise that the leading cognition condition appealing to consumers today is mood. This trend explores the sales boom of products addressing mood, adrenals, stress and sleep, which have all increased by 100% since COVID started.

The pandemic became a kind of litmus test that revealed how unhealthy we really are and the various modern-day health concerns plaguing so many consumers, such as heightened anxiety, stress and sleep dysfunctions. This trend examines how dietary supplements can help meet the moment and optimize health daily.

Read more about New Hope Network's trend predictions here or check out the 2022 Trends & Innovation Report from NEXT and Nutrition Business Journal, which explores more than 35 trends to provide predictive insights in the natural products industry.

