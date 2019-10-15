New HR Acuity Survey Uncovers Why Workplace Issues Are Underreported

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management, today announced the results of the 2019 Employee Experience Survey. To mark the 2nd anniversary of the #MeToo movement, the company surveyed more than 1,300 workers across a variety of companies, industries, age groups and tenures to gain insight into how employees handled inappropriate workplace behavior and harassment. More than 56% of employees have witnessed or experienced inappropriate, illegal or unethical behavior, but issues are often not investigated or are unreported because employees fear consequences or that they won't be taken seriously.

Key findings of the study include:

Employees know where to report issues, but aren't comfortable reporting them or confident in the processes that follow. Eighty-five percent (85%) of employees said they know how and where to report issues, but 39% lack confidence their issues will be addressed fairly, and 46% are afraid of retaliation.

"This survey confirms that employers must build trust with their employees – and that HR, managers and processes all make an enormous difference toward that goal," said HR Acuity CEO and Founder Deb Muller. "Employers value the idea of employee experience, but they still struggle with addressing employee issues. To build transparency and improve culture, organizations must implement a consistent, best-practice employee relations and investigations management approach that includes people, process and technology."

