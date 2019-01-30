New HSRC Market Research Report: Correctional Facilities Security Market Technologies - 2019-2023

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From perimeter and internal security to contraband and violence, securing correctional facilities is a tough, complex and expensive job. Security measures for correctional facilities are going through a major technological shift, driving up spending on securing prisons and jails.

The correctional facilities security technologies market 2019-2023 report divides the market into 4 main segments – perimeter security, internal security, contraband detection, and life outside the prison. The largest segment, accounting for about 50% of the market (by $ value) consists of internal security systems which includes video surveillance & video analytics, access control systems, cell phone jammers and more.

Key insights from our prison security market research include:

The desire to reduce staff and interaction between staff and prisoners is one of the main drivers for security technology adoption. Improved security is the second driver of this market. Advancements and maturity of security technologies as well as price reduction of several technologies and products is making it worthwhile for vendors to invest in prison security products. The U.S.A is by far the largest market. The main reason is the extremely high number of prisoners in the country and the ability of the states to invest money on technology solutions. Developing markets are only now starting to invest in security technologies for prisons, and the basic investment is intended for video surveillance and access control. Contraband is one of the main concerns for prisons. The rise of drone usage makes it hard for prisons to secure their perimeter. Counter drone technologies is a new market, though still small, but will become a must-have solution in the future for prisons. The use of IoT is also starting to penetrate the prisons industry. Attaching sensors on the fences, inside cells and on prisoners is in initial test phases and constitutes a very small market, however, a market that aims to change the way prisons will operate in the near future. Screening technologies that are very mature in other markets (for example: airport security) are becoming more available to correctional facilities. X-ray systems are starting to be used at the entrance of a facility to identify the smuggling of contraband on the human body as well as for cargo inspection. Many countries are not satisfied with their existing prison system and are testing new ways to operate and secure their prisons. This trend starts a trial and error phase in which countries invest money into various technologies, thus creating new opportunities in the market Cell phone usage inside prisons is a growing issue that is affecting security spending both in contraband detection technologies, and with internal security. Jamming or detection of calls is high on the priority list of many countries.

The Prison Security Market report provides market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segment for the period of 2018-2023, according to the following segmentation:

A] Internal Security Technologies and Inmate Management

Video Surveillance and analytics Prisoner Management Cell Phone Jamming Access Control RFID Scanners Hand-Held Metal Detectors Non-Metallic Detectors Radio Communication & Intercom Prison Cell Sensors

B] Perimeter Security Technologies

Video Surveillance & Analytics Drone Security Counter-Drone Security Detection Sensors PSIM

C] Contraband Smuggling Screening Technologies

Metal Detectors X-Ray People Screening X-Ray Vehicles/Cargo Screening Vehicle Inspection Access Control

D] Life Outside of Prison Technologies

Electronic Monitoring

E] Other Technologies

Top-down and bottom-up approaches that were used to estimate and validate the size of the prison security market and sub-markets. With a highly fragmented prison security systems market, we analyzed each dollar spent via 5 bottom-up research vectors:

• By 4 Segments:

Internal security technologies and inmate management Perimeter security technologies Contraband detection technologies Outside prison life technologies Other technologies

• By 20 Sub-Segments:

Video surveillance Video analytics Prisoner management Cell phone jamming RFID scanners Access control Hand held metal detectors Non-metallic detectors Radio communications & intercom Prison cell sensors Drone security Counter-drone Detection sensors PSIM X-ray vehicles/cargo screening X-ray people screening Metal detectors Vehicle inspection Access control Electronic monitoring

• By 5 Regional Markets:

North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa Asia-Pacific

• By 19 National Markets:

U.S.A Canada Germany France UK Italy Spain Australia China India South Korea Japan Nigeria Kenya South Africa Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) Colombia Brazil Mexico

The report presents: 25 Key Vendors: Profiles, Products & Contact Info.

1. Adani Systems 2. Advanced Perimeter Systems 3. ASI Security 4. Attenti 5. Black Creek 6. Bosch Security System 7. Central Square Tech 8. CEIA 9. Eagle Advantage Solutions 10. Geutebruck 11. Guardian Security Solutions 12. Megal Security Systems 13. Montgomery Technology 14. Metrasens 15. Pelco 16. Qognify 17. Real Time Networks 18. Sightlogix 19. Spillman Technologies (a Motorola Company) 20. Smiths Detection 21. Synergy Inmate Communication 22. Syscon Justice Systems 23. Tyler Technologies 24. Telmate Transforming Inmate Communication 25. Zone Advanced Protection Systems

Other reports focusing on specific technology or vertical markets related to the homeland security and public safety market include:

Explore more Homeland Security and Public Safety Reports at https://www.homelandsecurityresearch.com.

About Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Homeland Security (HLS) & Public Safety (PS) industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC's clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO and EU, among others; as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 950 private sector clients (73% repeat customers), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry's Gold Standard for HLS & PS market reports.

Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900,

Tel: 202-455-0966, info@hsrc.biz, www.homelandsecurityresearch.com

SOURCE Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

