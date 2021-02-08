New hum kids by Colgate Makes Brushing Fun While Helping to Build Better Oral Care Habits
The smart toothbrush and connected app technology work together to teach kids proper brushing techniques while rewarding better brushing with interactive games
Feb 08, 2021, 10:35 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, hum by Colgate announces a new addition to its family - hum kids by Colgate, a product innovation created with little smiles in mind to help kids learn proper oral care habits and to get kids excited about brushing their teeth. Getting kids to prioritize brushing their teeth is already a daunting task, coupled with stressors of at-home learning and constant need for entertainment. hum kids' smart technology makes it easy to build better brushing habits and celebrates the two minutes where both the kids and parents can have a little fun together. hum kids toothbrushes uses augmented reality to help guide brushing and help kids learn good lifelong brushing habits.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8850851-new-hum-kids-by-colgate-makes-brushing-fun-build-better-oral-care-habits/
hum kids smart manual toothbrush makes brushing fun and effective with its connector boot and interactive games on the app store. The brush helps kids' guide brushing strokes with animated germs and bacteria to brush away and rewards at each step when they complete a task. New themed masks are only a few of the in-app incentives to keep the kids excited. hum kids uses AR technology that tracks the brush boot to connect to the hum kids' app and rewards kids by unlocking new levels of games as they brush their teeth.
"We first introduced our hum by Colgate smart connected electric toothbrush for adults last summer that personalizes, coaches and rewards people every day when they brush their teeth," said Vice President, Marketing North America Bill Van de Graaf. "hum kids also features smart connected technology that's proven to build lifelong brushing habits, making better brushing with hum easy, fun and accessible for the whole family."
hum kids comes in two bold, bright colors - yellow and coral. The smart manual toothbrush also has a thumb grip that is specifically designed for easy handling, extra-soft bristles for a gentle effective clean, and a tongue cleaner that helps keep mouths fresh. Most importantly, the brushes are replaceable so parents can replace every three months, or when bristles appear worn, to ensure little mouths stay clean.
The hum kids Starter Kit MSRP: $14.99 (Coral, Yellow) and replacement pack 2ct MSRP: $3.99 (Mixed: Coral/Yellow) are available for purchase now at hum.colgate.com/hum-kids, Amazon, Target, and select national retailers.
