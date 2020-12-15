New Hyundai Elantra N TCR Set for IMSA Debut with Bryan Herta Autosport

Powered for performance by a new two-liter turbocharged I-4 engine derived from Hyundai's all-new Elantra family of road-going models, the front wheel drive Elantra N TCR shares the same six-speed, paddle-shift operated gearbox as the proven Veloster N TCR and the i30 N TCR.

"The Elantra N TCR is the first performance variant of our compact sedan, and we have the track-ready Elantra N coming in 2021," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "We delivered a compelling four-door offering that is fun and has style. The partnership with Bryan Herta Autosport continues, and we can't wait to bring new fans to the Elantra and N brands."

BHA's three-car lineup will feature two Elantra N TCR entries and one Veloster N TCR, the car that provided championships to the team in 2019 and 2020. 2020 IMPC champion Ryan Norman returns to drive the #98 Elantra N TCR alongside Parker Chase. Coming off their second-place finish in the championship, which featured two victories in the 2020 IMPC, Harry Gottsacker once again joins 2019 champion, Mark Wilkins in the #33 Elantra N TCR. Additionally, BHA and Hyundai welcome Taylor Hagler; she joins the squad, teaming with 2019 co-champion Michael Lewis in the #77 Veloster N TCR car.

"2020 was a memorable and remarkable year for so many reasons, and we look forward to 2021. Hyundai has set the gold standard in TCR competition worldwide, and we are proud to continue representing them and their N Performance brand for another year of IMSA racing. The addition of the Elantra N TCR alongside the well-proven Veloster N TCR, with an incredible lineup of proven Sports Car championship drivers, gives us all the tools we need to keep Hyundai competing for wins at North America's best natural terrain road courses," said Bryan Herta.

BHA enters their third season of IMSA competition in 2021, coming off a banner season in 2020, where they won seven of the ten IMPC races. In addition to the team's three-car stable, the BHA/Hyundai Customer Support program is set to expand with multiple Veloster N TCR cars. Set for his third season racing for Hyundai, Mason Filippi returns to the Hyundai squad of drivers, his driving assignment, along with additional Hyundai programs will be announced soon.

The 10-race 2021 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge kicks off with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, January 22-24 and is followed by the Rolex 24 at Daytona, January 27th – 31st. Follow our season at BryanHertaAutosport.com and on our social channels.

Harry Gottsacker, #33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR: "We are bringing the band back for another run at the championship with a new ride and new number. It means a lot to be able to help develop the new #33 Elantra N TCR with Mark Wilkins and the BHA crew. We have seen time and time again that consistency, people, and working together are key in this championship and keeping a lot of the same components as we move into 2021 is so important. I am also honored to race the #33 in memory of Reese Imhoff, who was one of the biggest fans of this team."

Mark Wilkins, #33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR: "This season we introduce the all new Elantra N TCR. Hyundai's commitment to motorsport and to N Performance models is incredibly exciting! Our success over the last three season's speaks volumes to the incredible performance built into Hyundai's TCR race cars. The introduction of three new N and four new N Line models will bring incredible performance and FUN to performance minded consumers! I personally, can't wait for my first laps in the Elantra N TCR and first track day in the Elantra N! I'm elated to be sharing the car with Harry Gottsacker in 2021 and look forward to building on what we achieved together this past year! Harry had a breakout season in 2020 winning the most pole positions of anyone in the class and always putting the car in a position to WIN!"

Michael Lewis, #77 Hyundai Veloster N TCR: "The team is top notch and it has been the team to beat, while Hyundai has been the car to beat in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. I am grateful to race together with Taylor Hagler in the same car. We will co-drive together this year in the #77 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Veloster N TCR race car. Thank you to our fans for following our season and may everyone have a happy, safe, and healthy holiday season."

Taylor Hagler, #77 Hyundai Veloster N TCR: "I am really looking forward to joining Bryan Herta Autosport and Hyundai in the #77 Veloster N TCR in 2021! It is a great opportunity to join a championship-winning organization for my second year in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. Michael Lewis and I will be looking to build on all of the success that BHA had this season and have fun doing it. The Hyundais are proven on and off the racetrack and the passion behind the N brand is something I am very honored to be a part of."

Parker Chase, #98 Hyundai Elantra N TCR: "I am very happy to be joining Bryan Herta Autosport and Hyundai again for a full season in 2021. It's exciting to debut the all new Elantra N TCR! Hyundai does a great job developing these race cars, it's going to be fun learning a new car and showing what the Elantra N TCR car can do!"

Ryan Norman, #98 Hyundai Elantra N TCR: "I'm so excited to return with BHA and Hyundai for another season of TCR racing. We had such a good 2020 season winning the championship and coming back in 2021 as the defending champion with the new Elantra N TCR is going to be great. The team has become like a family to me and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together with the new Elantra racecar."

N Brand

The 'N' of Hyundai N stands for Namyang, home to Hyundai's global R&D center in Korea since 1995, where the N concept was born, and for the Nürburgring, home to Hyundai's European Test Center. The close connection between Namyang and the Nürburgring created the foundation for N, building upon the company's motorsport experience to bring thrilling road dynamics for those customers who truly love driving. The 'N' logo itself embodies this idea, as it symbolizes a classic road course chicane.

Elantra N

Elantra N sustains Hyundai's plan to expand its sporty N brand portfolio in various segments

The fun-to-drive compact sedan will offer aggressive N design and pulse-pounding performance for driving enthusiasts

As a high-performance model of the seventh-generation compact sedan, Elantra N will complete the Elantra lineup, offering high-performance N-specific features.

Elantra N Line

Performance-inspired N Line trim available on Elantra sedan for the first time

Eye-catching N Line design elements inside and out

Turbocharged engine and independent rear suspension

2021 Elantra N Line goes on sale by the end of the year

Elantra N TCR Specifications

Dimensions

Length: 4710mm

Width: 1950mm

Wheelbase: 2750mm

Minimum Weight: 1265kg including the driver

Engine

Turbocharged 4-cylinder inline, transversally installed

Distribution: two overhead camshafts, 16 valves

Displacement: 1998cc

Max. output: 350hp @ 7000 rpm

Max. torque: 450Nm @ 3500 rpm

Transmission

Front-wheel-drive

Gearbox: 6-speed sequential with paddle shift

Clutch: Cerametallic twin-disc

Differential: multi-plate limited slip differential with external pre-load

Chassis

Front suspension: McPherson strut, coil springs, gas-filled dampers, anti-roll bar

Rear suspension: 4-arm multi-link axle, coil springs, gas-filled dampers, anti-roll bar

Steering: electrical power assisted rack and pinion

Brakes

Dual circuit hydraulic system

Front brakes: six-piston calipers, 380 mm steel ventilated discs

Rear brakes: two-piston calipers, 278 mm steel discs

Wheels

Braid 18″x10″ aerodynamic rims, specifically designed for Hyundai Motorsport

Fuel System

26.4 gallon fuel tank with endurance refueling capability

Interior

Sabelt race seats and 6-point, HANS compatible, harness

Bryan Herta Autosport with Curb Agajanian:

Founded in 2009, Bryan Herta Autosport has grown from a single car Indy-Lights team into a multi-championship winning auto racing franchise. Led by IndyCar and Sports Car star Bryan Herta, Bryan Herta Autosport has won races in every discipline they have entered, including Indy Lights, Indy Car, Global Rallycross, and championship titles in Pirelli World Challenge and IMSA. BHA rose to prominence after winning the 2011 Indianapolis 500 in what was the final race of the Centennial Era, a celebration of 100 years of racing at The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with driver Dan Wheldon. Five years later, BHA partnered with Andretti Autosport, and defied the odds again, winning their second Indianapolis 500 with rookie driver Alexander Rossi. In 2018, BHA entered the American Sports Car scene beginning its immensely successful partnership with Hyundai. Together, BHA and Hyundai have won three championships in as many seasons, including their dominating performance finishing first, second and third in the 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, where Hyundai won its first manufacturers title. For 2021, BHA will debut the all-new Hyundai ELANTRA N TCR and continue with the proven Veloster N TCR with a three-car assault in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. Also, for 2021, BHA continues its successful partnership with Andretti Autosport fielding the #98 INDYCAR in partnership with Curb Agajanian in the NTT INDYCAR Series for driver Marco Andretti. For more information, visit: www.BryanHertaAutosport.com.

BHA/Hyundai Customer Support:

Bryan Herta Autosport is the U.S. sales agent and part support representative of Hyundai TCR and TCA race cars for customer teams. The BHA/Hyundai Customer Support Team offers trackside engineering support, setup and tuning advice, and part and order fulfillments for the Hyundai Veloster N TCR and TCA teams and drivers from the BHA's headquarters in Speedway, IN. Since its North American debut in 2019, the Hyundai Veloster N TCR has scored 26 race wins, and three TCR championship titles.

