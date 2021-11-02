New "Identity Affirmation Project" Helps Trans and Non-Binary People in the Name Change Process

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new student-led project has officially launched under the Center for Law and Social Responsibility at New England Law | Boston: The Identity Affirmation Project.

Law students Katharine Nakaue and Greg Newman-Martinez co-founded the Identity Affirmation Project at New England Law | Boston to assist transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming individuals through the legal name change process.

Founded by law students Katharine Nakaue (she/they) and Greg Newman-Martinez (he/him), both in the evening program at New England Law, the Identity Affirmation Project aims to assist transgender, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming people in the process of legally changing their name or gender marker in Massachusetts, including probate court filings.

When a person identifies by a name or gender other than what was assigned at birth, they may seek to legally change their name or gender marker so official documents match their identity. The project's mission is to guide people through often overwhelming legal steps at no cost.

After months of research, building community connections, and securing final approval from the Law Center's Director, Professor David Siegel (he/him), the Identity Affirmation Project (IAP) is officially accepting participant inquiry forms from individuals who wish to start the legal name change process. For now, participants must be U.S. citizens, Massachusetts residents, and at least 18 years of age.

Co-founder Greg Newman-Martinez says they hope to expand services as the project grows. "We are so excited to be able to fill this need and provide some peace of mind for trans, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming adults in Massachusetts. During the pilot phase, we successfully assisted several clients and also discovered that we would be able to take on more clients than originally anticipated. My hope, in addition to seeing this project continue to grow, is that similar services will be available across the country, and ultimately that these processes will become less burdensome."

The probate filing process is often the most difficult to navigate. IAP participants receive assistance filing in probate court, and with name or gender marker changes on the following documentation:

Social Security Card

MA Driver's License

U.S. Passport

MA Birth Certificate

Other documents as needed

Fees associated with these documents may apply. Services through the Identity Affirmation Project are provided at no cost to the participant and volunteers can assist with seeking a waiver for court fees. Student volunteers guide participants through the probate and documentation processes with oversight from the project's faculty advisor, Director of the Center for Law and Social Responsibility at New England Law, Professor David Siegel.

Siegel explained the importance of such work for the students as well as the individuals receiving assistance. "Fostering student-initiated, student-driven, and student-led projects like this is exactly why we created the Center for Law and Social Responsibility. Students who recognize critical legal needs and develop ways to meet them become lawyers who have impact."

For more details, contact information, and an inquiry form for interested participants, visit www.nesl.edu/IAP .

