New IHME COVID-19 Model Forecasts Latin American, Caribbean Nations Will See Nearly 388,300 Deaths by October 1

SEATTLE, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington is forecasting nearly 388,300 people will die from COVID-19 in Latin American and Caribbean nations by October 1.

Brazil is expected to exceed 166,000 deaths and Mexico 88,000. Six other nations are each predicted to exceed 10,000: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, and Peru. In contrast, 15 nations, including Paraguay, Uruguay, and Belize are each expected to have fewer than 1,000 deaths.

"Several Latin American countries are facing explosive trajectories, while others are containing infections effectively," said IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray. "I cannot overemphasize the imperative of mitigation measures, such as mask wearing and social distancing, especially since South American nations are facing increasing infections due to seasonality of COVID-19, an important factor contributing to the transmission of the virus."

IHME's new forecasts model deaths from the virus if countries impose social distancing mandates for six weeks at the point when deaths reach 8 per million people, comparing that to a scenario if no action is taken. The percentage of people wearing masks when leaving their home is also a key consideration.

"These factors are vital in our projections and highlight how many lives can be saved," Murray said.

He noted that the number of deaths is certain to continue to rise in nations where mandates on mask wearing and social distancing are relaxed. In contrast, Murray stated transmission might be reduced by as much as 50% in communities where individuals are wearing masks when leaving their homes, either voluntarily or by mandate.

The forecasts by nation:

Southern, Tropical, and Andean Latin America

Argentina : 24,721 deaths (range of 9,386 to 61,163)

: 24,721 deaths (range of 9,386 to 61,163) Chile : 25,344 deaths (range of 18,094 to 34,509)

: 25,344 deaths (range of 18,094 to 34,509) Uruguay : 340 deaths (range of 52 to 2,075)

: 340 deaths (range of 52 to 2,075) Bolivia : 7,334 deaths (range of 3,564 to 13,645)

: 7,334 deaths (range of 3,564 to 13,645) Ecuador : 20,260 deaths (range of 16,069 to 27,103)

: 20,260 deaths (range of 16,069 to 27,103) Peru : 36,210 deaths (range of 28,145 to 48,617)

: 36,210 deaths (range of 28,145 to 48,617) Brazil : 166,362 deaths (range of 135,538 to 208,079)

: 166,362 deaths (range of 135,538 to 208,079) Paraguay : 271 deaths (range of 27 to 1,952)

Central America and Mexico

Colombia : 35,314 deaths (range of 14,640 to 81,942)

: 35,314 deaths (range of 14,640 to 81,942) Costa Rica : 39 deaths (range of 17 to 120)

: 39 deaths (range of 17 to 120) El Salvador : 4,357 deaths (range of 668 to 15,546)

: 4,357 deaths (range of 668 to 15,546) Guatemala : 10,090 deaths (range of 3,874 to 22,071)

: 10,090 deaths (range of 3,874 to 22,071) Honduras : 4,958 deaths (range of 881 to 14,207)

: 4,958 deaths (range of 881 to 14,207) Mexico : 88,160 deaths (range of 67,967 to 120,023)

: 88,160 deaths (range of 67,967 to 120,023) Nicaragua : 280 deaths (range of 72 to 2,276)

: 280 deaths (range of 72 to 2,276) Panama : 2,802 deaths (range of 1,315 to 5,895)

: 2,802 deaths (range of 1,315 to 5,895) Venezuela : 2,893 deaths (range of 84 to 29,295)

The Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda : 10 deaths (range of 2 to 74)

: 10 deaths (range of 2 to 74) Bahamas : 26 deaths (range of 10 to 121)

: 26 deaths (range of 10 to 121) Barbados : 46 deaths (range of 8 to 282)

: 46 deaths (range of 8 to 282) Belize : 20 deaths (range of 3 to 143)

: 20 deaths (range of 3 to 143) Cuba : 306 deaths (range of 180 to 663)

: 306 deaths (range of 180 to 663) Dominican Republic : 5,665 deaths (range of 1,731 to 15,650)

: 5,665 deaths (range of 1,731 to 15,650) Guyana : 14 deaths (range of 12 to 24)

: 14 deaths (range of 12 to 24) Haiti : 1,377 deaths (range of 202 to 5,919)

: 1,377 deaths (range of 202 to 5,919) Jamaica : 68 deaths (range of 17 to 364)

: 68 deaths (range of 17 to 364) Suriname: 698 deaths (range of 28 to 2,541)

Trinidad and Tobago : 440 deaths (range of 13 to 6,868)

: 440 deaths (range of 13 to 6,868) Puerto Rico : 286 deaths (range of 185 to 605)

: 286 deaths (range of 185 to 605) United States Virgin Islands : 7 deaths (range of 6 to 11)

The new death projections and other information, such as hospital resources usage, are available at https://covid19.healthdata.org.

A note of thanks



We wish to warmly acknowledge the support of these and others who have made our COVID-19 estimation efforts possible: ACAPS; American Hospital Association; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford; Bloomberg Philanthropies; Boston Children's/Health Map; California Health Care Foundation; Carnegie Mellon University; Christopher Adolph and colleagues at the Department of Political Science, University of Washington; Descartes Labs; Facebook Data for Good; Google Labs; John Stanton & Theresa Gillespie; Julie & Erik Nordstrom; Kaiser Family Foundation; Medtronic Foundation; Microsoft AI for Health; National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH); National Science Foundation; Our World in Data; Premise; Qumulo; Real Time Medical Systems; Redapt; SafeGraph; The COVID Tracking Project; The Johns Hopkins University; The Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS); The New York Times; UNESCO; University of Maryland; University of Miami Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas (Felicia Knaul and Michael Touchton); Wellcome Trust; World Health Organization; and finally, the many Ministries of Health and Public Health Departments across the world, collaborators and partners for their tireless data collection efforts. Thank you.

