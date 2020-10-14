New iMednet Release Delivers Key Features to Further Enable Remote Participation of Both Study Participants and Key Roles

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mednet, a healthcare technology company, announced a new software release of its eClinical platform, iMednet. The recent update continues to build on Mednet's strategic priorities to expand its feature set while improving the overall user experience and addressing the rapidly evolving requirements of clinical research. The latest release was recently rolled out to existing customers and is also now available for new customers.

Mednet's latest release includes key features to dramatically improve the efficiency of key study processes, while also further enabling remote participation, an increasingly important requirement in the COVID-19 era. The release includes:

New Redaction Tool: The new Redaction Tool will enable users to redact a PDF resource directly in Mednet, significantly streamlining the process, increasing efficiency and further enabling remote monitoring. Users can redact an area, specific words or phrases and save the redacted PDF in the Resource Center.

The enhanced feature simplifies the process to create centralized lab normals and enables users to opt in by study, increasing efficiency for both study designers and monitors. Study designers can easily create appropriate ranges and also makes changes throughout the course of the study. The feature allows for both multi lab and local lab, and users can set normal high and low ranges and stratify by variables such as age, gender and date. Expanded ePRO: Earlier this year, Mednet began a multi-phase roll out of expanded ePRO (electronic patient-reported outcomes) capabilities. The first phase included key features to improve the site user experience. This release optimizes Mednet ePRO for Apple and Android tablets and includes additional enhancements to improve the user experience for the study participant.

Improving the user experience, while expanding and enhancing the key feature set to address the evolving demands of clinical trials are ongoing priorities of the Mednet development plan. This release also includes updates and enhancements to the audit service, enabling users to easily view design modifications. The new feature identifies and highlights changes in the design tab of the comprehensive audit report and enables users to export as a comma-separated values (CSV) file.

"Enabling remote participation of both study participants and key roles is becoming increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic as a direct result of the challenges in accessing study sites," said Rob Robertson, chief executive officer, Mednet. "The new Mednet Redaction Tool and enhanced ePRO functionality address this rapidly emerging demand. In addition, this release further optimizes the Mednet platform with additional enhancements to increase efficiency of key study processes, while continuing to improve the overall user experience."

About Mednet

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's comprehensive, EDC-centric eClinical platform improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while enabling organizations to adapt to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit www.mednetsolutions.com.

