New Impact Report Highlights Vital Work Necessary to Create an Equitable Future

NEW ORLEANS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New impact report released by the racial and economic equity focused nonprofit, Beloved Community, highlights the gross racial and economic inequities in the U.S. The report goes on to outline the work that needs to be done to close those gaps to create and sustain a more equitable world for future generations.

"COVID-19 and the current social climate has magnified the racial and economic inequities and brought them to the forefront of the minds of the American public," said Rhonda J. Broussard, Founder and CEO, Beloved Community. "These challenging times have also provided an unprecedented opportunity for organizations to implement DEI programs and strategies. The staff at Beloved Community have worked hard to research, analyze and craft the best approach for each organization we work with to establish a sustainable equitable environment."

The main areas of focus in the 2020 impact report are: White Supremacy and Anti-Blackness; Accessing DEI for Schools, Nonprofits and Companies; and Building More Equitable Communities. Additionally, the report also includes an outline for how Beloved Community can create sustainable solutions in the regions they already serve. These areas include New Orleans, La., Memphis, Tenn., Indianapolis, Ind., and Kansas City, Mo. The organization has plans to expand to other locations throughout the Midwest and Midsouth.

Broussard went on to say "The areas addressed in the impact report are not just lofty ideals. They are actionable items that myself, and the staff of Beloved Community, have implemented within our own organization and daily work. It is important that we show our current and potential clients that we are practicing what we preach."

This impact report is not only an outline for the vital work Beloved Community has set out for its own organization, but it also reinforces the important work that all businesses, schools, and organizations need to implement related to DEI work to make systemic changes across the country.

To read the full 2020 impact report visit: https://www.wearebeloved.org/impact-report

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Precker, [email protected], 757-876-7227

About Beloved Community

Beloved Community, headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, is a non-profit consulting firm focused on implementing sustainable solutions for racial and economic equity. Through individualized and personalized support, Beloved Community fosters open lines of communication and realistic plans to create and implement tangible, measurable systemic change at work, at home, and in schools. Our approach is universal, achieving results for organizations in the not-for-profit sector, hospitality, school administrations, affordable housing and beyond. https://www.wearebeloved.org/

SOURCE Beloved Community

Related Links

https://www.wearebeloved.org/

