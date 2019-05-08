New In-Building Cell Phone Signal Booster by SignalBooster.com Has 8 Times More Power

HOUSTON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SignalBooster.com announces the new Flare cell phone signal booster 3.0 version, which is purpose-built for mobile users who live or work in the most remote areas across the United States.

It is an affordable, yet powerful, solution for achieving a stronger cell phone signal inside homes, offices and buildings.

The cellular amplifier kit boasts eight times more power for homes and buildings in the cellular extremes than its predecessor. It features a high-gain Yagi antenna which can capture signals from cell towers farther away. As a result, customers in buildings that need cell network densification for up to 3,000 square feet can access faraway cell towers better than ever.

Why Choose the Flare 3.0?

Easier installation with amplifier and interior antenna built into one stylish desktop unit.

Supports up to eight cellular devices simultaneously.

Stronger voice, text and 4G LTE signals for all American cell carriers.

Fewer dropped and missed calls and improved 4G LTE data speeds.

Better voice quality and longer device battery life.

Faster mobile internet and instantaneous text messaging.

The complete cell amplifier kit comes with everything end-users need. It includes the Flare 3.0 booster, a high-gain Yagi antenna with mounting hardware, a 50-foot RG-6 cable, and AC power supply. Setup is simple. To receive the best possible signal, the exterior antenna should be mounted on a pole located on the roof. The sleek base unit can be placed seamlessly on a tabletop or shelf.

What Inside Coverage Can Customers Expect?

The kit is ideal for situations where there's a weak to medium outside signal and a small-to-medium area inside the building that needs coverage. While actual results may vary, most Flare 3.0 customers may expect the following inside coverage:

Coverage of up to 500 square feet with a weak signal (roughly 1-2 bars).

Coverage of up to 2,000 square feet with an average signal (roughly 3-4 bars).

Coverage of up to 3,000 square feet with a strong signal (roughly 5 bars).

Ultimately, it is the most powerful booster in its category. No matter how remote their location, personal and business users can use the kit to enhance cellular coverage in their home, cabin, small building or office. Please call or visit the website for more details.

About SignalBooster.com

SignalBooster.com specializes in cellular amplifying equipment and installation of public safety, consumer, commercial and industrial cellular and wireless amplification products. Visit the website for questions regarding any cell-phone service boosting product, whether in-building or in-vehicle. Installation service is available for buildings of commercial business, government, non-profit or residential properties, such as large houses and mansions.

