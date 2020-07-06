New Infusion Company, Hometa, Launches To Bring Innovative, Patient-Centric Care To The Infusion Industry

ALBANY, N.Y., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometa, a newly incorporated subsidiary of JCSA Holdings, has officially launched and established commercial operations in Upstate New York. The company was founded in response to mounting clinical evidence that home-based infusion care is the safest and most cost-effective option for both provider and patient.

Hometa has ambitious plans to address customer needs with a robust line of infusion and vascular access technologies. On June 15, Hometa acquired the commercial assets of its sister company, PiSA BioPharm, which will allow it to fill existing gaps faced by customers in the industry. With a focus on quality-driven product development and scalable manufacturing capabilities, Hometa is uniquely positioned to quickly become a leader in the Infusion Technology sector.

Hometa was established by president and CEO Jeff Hover, who has more than 25 years of experience in biotechnology and a Lifetime Achievement award from NANT. Since becoming the President & CEO of Pisa BioPharm in 2014, he has grown the company's U.S. contract manufacturing to over $50M. Today he leads three other PiSA subsidiaries in addition to Hometa.

"I've long been an advocate for the improved patient safety that comes with home healthcare, and the COVID-19 outbreak has made it even more important for our industry to deliver best in class alternate-site care," said Jeff Hover, Hometa president and CEO. "In the last decade, home-infusion has become a $19 billion industry serving 3.2 million patients annually in the United States. I believe Hometa is positioned for rapid advancements, and we very much look forward to growing through product development and strategic acquisitions."

True to the company's motto, "Healthcare that brings you closer to home," Hometa works closely with pharmacists, outpatient infusion centers, and visiting nurses to better understand the needs of the industry, and ensure its products meet the unique needs of alternate-site care. Within the next five years, the company plans a steady cadence of new product releases to develop the first complete "bag-to-vein" portfolio specifically geared towards alternate-site infusion care.

Currently, the product portfolio will evolve to include IV sets, needle-free connectors, antimicrobial products, vascular access devices and tympanostomy tubes, semi-automated compounding syringes, pre-filled containers and IV components.

For more information about Hometa's products and opportunities, visit Hometa.com.

Contact:

Cabrina McGinn

[email protected]

SOURCE Hometa

Related Links

hometa.com

