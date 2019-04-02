New Inshurents.com Offers Insurance for Startups

TUCSON, Ariz., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RightSure Insurance Group announced the opening of Inshurents.com, a new online insurance marketplace tailored for startups and microbusinesses.

Based in Arizona, RightSure is licensed to sell personal, commercial and life insurance products in 42 states. The firm made headlines last year when it introduced RATEGuard™ by RightSure – an AI-powered insurance management platform that automatically shops up to 40 carriers in preparation for each client's renewal.

Now, RightSure has partnered with a leading carrier to innovate once again – this time in the small business insurance space. Most commercial insurance brokers focus on the mid-market and enterprise-level accounts. Inshurents.com was created specifically for startup and small business clients who want to be in control of their insurance programs.

Our goal is to provide affordable rates, custom choices and advocacy for the small business owners of America," says President, R. Jeffery Arnold. "In the traditional model, the commercial insurance underwriting process can be very time consuming and stressful. In contrast, our underwriting process happens in real time. Business owners can shop online, select their coverage, accept the quote and print the policy all within a timeframe of 15 minutes," he explains.

Startups and small business owners with up to 10 employees can secure property, liability and commercial auto insurance coverage with Inshurents.com. "In today's entrepreneurial environment, accessible small business insurance is a gamechanger," Arnold says. "Inshurents.com is one of the only places you can get business insurance in a few clicks without talking to anyone, but if you prefer to chat with a professional, friendly licensed agents are ready to assist," he adds.

Business owners who want to learn more are invited to visit https://inshurents.com, where they will discover a full range of resources including articles and videos to help them make informed insurance decisions.

About In-shur-ents, part of RightSure Insurance Group

Established in 2019 by RightSure Insurance Group, In-shur-ents.com revolutionizes the small business and startup insurance process by offering instant, online access to commercial coverage. To learn more or to shop for insurance online, visit https://inshurents.com.

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, RightSure Insurance Group is a full-service independent insurance agency providing insurance products to families and businesses in 42 states. By using a unique, client-centered approach combined with superior technology, RightSure presents clients with a wide range of insurance options and a seamless purchasing process. To learn more, visit https://www.rightsure.com or call 520-917-5295.

