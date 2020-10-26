New Insta-Client™ Solution Delivers SMBs a Frictionless, Easy-Button Experience to Attract New Customers and Instantly Offer Credit Financing

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Performance Data (DPD), a leader in credit enhanced marketing, and PayPossible Inc., the go-to, turnkey point-of-sale (POS) financing platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of their new joint offering: Insta-Client™. Aimed at helping SMBs rapidly grow their business and compete against the "big guys," Insta-Client delivers companies a game-changing combination of targeted marketing paired with flexible retail financing.

Until today, SMBs have been limited to broadly targeted ad campaigns that fail to answer the question, "Is this consumer-ready and able to buy?" Now, they can compete on a level playing field. With Insta-Client, companies of nearly any size can invest in targeted, credit-data based advertising campaigns. From digital to social to direct mail, advertisers can ensure that each dollar invested reaches people who are in-market and credit qualified. Best of all, when those consumers visit a website or come through the door, companies can quickly close the sale by providing them with instant financing options from a network of lenders.

"When customers can buy now, they buy more," says Larry Crawford, CEO and Co-Founder of PayPossible. "That's why we are excited to bring to market Insta-Client. Especially now, businesses are looking for a competitive edge to continue growing. With this solution, we believe we're opening the floodgates for SMBs to unlock the types of marketing and sales opportunities typically reserved for Fortune 500 companies. By delivering smarter, focused campaigns and a frictionless, digital financing option, companies have the power to increase sales, improve cash flow and boost the customer experience," adds Crawford.

The Insta-Client full-service solution supports the entire marketing funnel, from prospecting to sale, by helping companies:

Launch, manage and optimize omni-channel marketing to attract new paying customers

Maximize the power of their current customer database for cross-sell, upsell and retention efforts

Deliver a flexible, simple and fast lending experience that covers the entire credit spectrum and delivers an 80%+ approval rate

"Together, DPD and PayPossible are changing the whole marketing paradigm. We think about how to help our clients close the deal before they've spent a single ad dollar. You could say we've flipped the funnel," explains Steve Scruton, CEO of DPD. "For over 30 years, we've tapped into the power of data to help thousands of clients launch targeted campaigns. Now, by partnering with a lending platform like PayPossible, we're handing companies the 'easy-button' to grow their business," says Scruton.

Offering flexible, frictionless credit and financing options for shoppers across the credit spectrum is especially critical as consumer behaviors shift. For example, nearly 63% of millennials don't have a credit card. If businesses, from medspas to local auto dealers to fitness brands, want to reach and attract key audiences, it's critical to offer an experience that doesn't leave shoppers and their purchases abandoned.

Insta-Client is available today. To learn more about Insta-Client, and how companies can access the lending platform at no charge, visit https://www.insta-client.com/.

About Direct Performance Data Inc.

Direct Performance Data Inc. (DPD) is a leader in credit enhanced marketing. Today, DPD manages over 4,000+ data-driven campaigns, helping clients better target prospects with the right offer by leveraging DPD's unique, multi-sourced database and proprietary lending relationships. By partnering with DPD, companies can exceed their sales goals by delivering pre-qualified offers with 100% FCRA compliance. To learn more about DPD's marketing solutions, visit https://www.dpddata.com.

About PayPossible Inc.

PayPossible was built to give any small to medium-sized business the ability to offer customers financing options at the point-of-sale. Our multi-lender financing platform covers the entire credit spectrum, providing all customers the ability to quickly check and discover the financing options available to help them complete their purchase. Our mission is to give business owners the tools they need to grow. When businesses create jobs, they grow the economy, and keep the communities we call home vibrant and thriving. To learn more about PayPossible, visit https://paypossible.com.

InstaClient helps business owners attract clients through omni-channel marketing and provide financing options at the point of sale.

