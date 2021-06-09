New Insurance and Financial Services Technology Platform Seeks to Streamline Industry Tool Kit and Launches Cyber Product

FORT SCOTT, Kan., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyder, Inc., a new SaaS company designed to reimagine the way individuals and firms in insurance and financial services manage their business and regulatory requirements, announced today a new eCommerce portal platform geared to offer customers the ability to easily find and purchase the products and services they need to support their business.

"We are pleased to offer the insurance and financial services industries an innovative one-stop-producer shop," said Nedra Barr, Chief Executive Officer of Spyder, Inc. "One site for customers to explore, where we will be continually growing our product suite making it simple for small and large businesses alike to locate and purchase products and services needed to run their businesses".

The first option in the industry tool kit and kicking off the suite of services, Spyder Cyber, delivers cyber-security device inspection and monitoring for insurance firms and individuals. As part of Spyder's commitment to bringing best in class services and products to customers, implementing Spyder Cyber provides a layer of protection for insurance businesses and individual producers. Rounding out the product is incident response, antivirus scanning, security awareness training, policy review, and network defense review.

"Cyber attacks are on the rise. Spyder Cyber is perfectly aligned with the market needs for device protection and inspection in this unprecedented time of cyber intrusions. Our packages are configured to the needs of smaller firms and individuals that are encountering this critical business risk and are seeking assistance in their cyber protection efforts," said Bob Peacock, Chief Technology Officer of Spyder, Inc. "Our product bolsters our customers' defenses and helps them to stay secure."

ABOUT SPYDER

Spyder is an eCommerce portal designed to solve the decentralized business and regulatory requirements within the insurance and financial services industry. Spyder provides a one-stop producer shop continually adding products and services putting everything in one place to simplify the buying search. Based in Fort Scott, Kansas Spyder is a mission-driven firm that believes in bringing new technology jobs to support the revitalization of rural southeast Kansas. Learn more about Spyder. www.spyderloop.com

