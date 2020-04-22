New InsurTech Partnership Allows Agents to More Easily Quote Private Flood Coverage

DENVER, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vertafore announced its partnership with Aon Edge Private Flood Insurance to integrate EZ Flood® into PL Rating™, Vertafore's industry-leading personal lines comparative rater. This partnership enables independent agents to quickly quote private residential flood coverage and provide their clients with the full range of coverage choices to address their insurance needs.

Historically, independent agents have had no direct access to the private flood market. Now, when agents access PL Rating for homeowners' quotes, the system will also include private flood insurance rates. Adding the EZ Flood option into PL Rating gives agents more flood coverage options for their clients, in addition to the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). This allows agents to offer the best possible risk advice while saving them time.

"We are excited to partner with Vertafore," said John Dickson, president of Aon Edge Private Flood Insurance. "This new relationship allows agents to more easily access flood insurance that works, in turn allowing them to more capably protect property owners from devastation due to flood. The pairing of Vertafore's technology with Aon Edge's EZ Flood product will make American communities more resilient."

This new partnership means:

More streamlined and efficient workflows for producers.

Additional options and potentially lower deductibles for insurance clients.

Cross-sell and up-sell opportunities for agencies so they can quote flood and homeowners coverage at the same time, quickly and easily.

"Integrating Aon Edge's EZ Flood platform into the PL Rating workflow makes it easier for our agents to provide their customers with more options and coverages while mitigating E&O exposure," says Dave Acker, Vertafore's vice president of rating and connectivity. "The premium returned is a bindable rate that accelerates the ability for our agents to sell this valuable coverage more effectively."

To learn more about Aon Edge's partnership with Vertafore, click here.

About Vertafore

For more than 50 years, Vertafore has built insurance technology to simplify and automate the insurance lifecycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most to them – people. Vertafore's solutions for agency management, client management, ratings, regulation, compliance, and connectivity empower simpler, smarter insurance distribution for every stakeholder. More than 20,000 agencies, 1,000 carriers and 23 state governments rely on Vertafore to streamline their workflows, improve efficiency and drive productivity. Through a fierce devotion to customer success, a continual focus on excellence and a commitment to delivering modern, innovative InsurTech solutions, Vertafore is delivering results that make a difference for the entire distribution channel. For more information, visit: http://www.vertafore.com.

About Aon Edge

Aon Edge is a division of Aon Corporation, the leading global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing. Aon Edge offers a comprehensive suite of private flood solutions designed to address a broad range of property owner needs. For more information, visit www.aonedge.com.

©2020 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

