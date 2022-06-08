New Intellimize Release Simplifies Website Personalization for Brands

Marketing's most intelligent no code personalization and website optimization company empowers brands to turn top-of-funnel marketing into revenue.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimize, marketing's most intelligent website conversion and dynamic personalization platform, today unveiled a new feature set equipping any brand owner to vastly improve their return on ad spend (ROAS) by customizing personalized website experiences instantly.

Ensuring no ad dollar is wasted, the new Intellimize personalization feature set continues to empower all marketers to maximize every engagement on their most important customer touchpoint: their website.

Intellimize let's you test, target, optimize any website with no code.

Brands will spend nearly $441 billion on digital advertising this year and still have 98% of their hard earned website visitors fail to convert into customers. Intellimize solves that problem.

"The largest squandered opportunity in marketing today is low converting websites. As budgets get squeezed in the wake of the economy, making your ad spend as efficient as possible is going to be critical," said CEO and co-founder, Guy Yalif. "This latest release makes it even easier for brands and digital marketers to drive growth that converts to revenue."

Built on the belief that every customer is unique, the new no code personalization feature set includes:

A no code website visual editor, which enables brands to instantly customize headlines, CTAs, imagery, or copy for every web visitor without needing a web developer or growth team

A no code Audience Builder, which enables brands to instantaneously personalize each web experience for every customer segment.

Both new features allow brands to optimize their digital ad spend by creating a cohesive ad-to-website experience for the customer.

The Intellimize platform makes dynamic website personalization and optimization smarter and faster to turn more browsers into buyers. Unlike other AI-powered personalization competitors, Intellimize doesn't need to learn from first or third party data in order for it to work, and most customers can get up and running in a day.

"When you're in the business of conversational marketing, you're solving customer problems in real time. Our marketing and personalization efforts need to be just as fast and flexible," said Justin Keller, VP Revenue Marketing at Drift. "Using Intellimize, we can test and run the most impactful personalized experiences instantly - placing full control back in the hands of marketing and increasing our demo request conversions +129%."

Further information about Intellimize's newly released feature set can be found here .

About Intellimize

Intellimize enables companies to get more out of their website by converting more of their traffic into results they care about like revenue, subscriptions, leads, and more. Our Continuous Conversion™ platform powers high conversion by using machine learning and marketers' creative ideas to optimize website experiences for each unique visitor every time. Conversion-obsessed marketers at Okta, Sumo Logic, Gong, Tableau, Dermalogica, Sunbasket, Drift, and more use Intellimize to deliver more revenue, more customers, and more leads to sales. We're headquartered in San Mateo, CA and are backed by leading investors including Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Contact: Tracy Sestili, 650-504-2164, [email protected]

SOURCE Intellimize