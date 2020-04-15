New interactive free platform, Girls Nite In Online, supports women who lost income due to coronavirus while providing fun creative workshops for all

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An online platform supporting women whose businesses shuttered due to the pandemic, such as chefs, fitness instructors, makeup artists, mixologists, astrologers, artists etc., launched this month. Girls Nite In Online (GNIOnline) connects women virtually by hosting free 30-minute workshops multiple times daily. The classes are taught by women who have lost income due to the pandemic. At the end of class, all participants are invited to donate to a virtual tip jar connected to the workshop leader's Venmo. 100% of the money goes directly to the instructor - GNIOnline takes no fees!

Even celebrities such as Ruth Buzzi, Paula Deen, Tori Spelling, Nancy Kerrigan, Lisa Leslie and Alysia Reiner have sent videos of support.

"Our team, while working from home wanted to do something to help others. Creating this platform has given us all a shot of positive. It is so uplifting watching the power of women all coming together," says Shelly Fisher, founder of GNIOnline. "We have had over 1000 women in classes so far learning something new and taking 30 minutes just for them."

Classes are held Monday through Friday beginning at 7:30am EDT. Fridays at 4:00 EDT is always Happy Hour with a featured mixologist.

Girls Nite In Online is always looking for new presenters. If you have something creative or want to get involved, contact them through their website.

Visit gnionline.com for more information!

About PIF Group: Conshohocken, PA, the PIF (Pay it Forward) Group is built on a model of support and giving back. Whether through online platforms, social media communities, or in person events, PIF Group strives to create and support a positive sense of community. PIF Group is proud to support GNI. Founded by Shelly Fisher, their initiatives include the Herb it Forward Foundation, (www.Herbie.com). The women empowerment brands: She Knew She Could (SheKnewSheCould.com), One Tough B, and www.Positivities.com. Shelly also co-authored with Jen Jones Breaking Sad:What to Say After Loss, What Not to Say, and When to Just Show Up.

