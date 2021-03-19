NEW Interactive Online Egg Roll Activities Now Available

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association (WHHA) has released a comprehensive offering of online events and activities to celebrate the springtime tradition of the White House Egg Roll.

The Association's annual Official White House Easter Eggs featuring President and Dr. Biden's two dogs, Major and Champ, are also now on pre-sale.

NEW Online Egg Roll Games and Activities Include:

The Virtual White House Easter scavenger hunt includes fun facts about the history of the Easter Egg Roll, the White House and the people who have lived in the Executive Mansion. Using the new 360-degree virtual tour of the White House, this interactive egg hunt will challenge players to find ten "fun facts" about the history of the Easter Egg Roll placed throughout the Executive Mansion.

Egg Roll Bingo

Printable Coloring Page

Design Your Own Commemorative White House Easter Egg Roll Set

Springtime Reading List

Easter Egg Roll Digital Jigsaw Puzzle

History of the White House Easter Egg Roll

Official 2021 White House Easter Eggs Now on Pre-Sale

This year's Official White House Easter Eggs features images of President and Dr. Biden's two German Shepherds, Major and Champ, and an Easter Rabbit wearing a protective face mask. The eggs also include an image of the President and First Lady's signature.

Official 2021 Easter Egg sets are now available for sale online at shop.whitehousehistory.org.

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org.

