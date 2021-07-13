New Internet Service Provider in McKean County PA

SMETHPORT, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High speed broadband service for rural users has arrived for McKean County users, thanks to new service from SkyPacket Networks. SkyPacket is a fixed wireless provider based in Cumberland MD that will operate for a new county network. The County authorized network construction last fall using COVID funds. "The first phase of the project was completed at the end of June and broadband service is now available in parts of the county that were previously unserved," said Tom Kreiner, Chairman of the McKean County Commissioners.

"This will not completely eliminate service gaps, but this new service delivers a significant increase in broadband availability," said SkyPacket's Danny Risse. "And the technology is carrier-grade 4G LTE, upgradable to 5G as the marketplace demands, and enables local residents, institutions and businesses to be more efficient and competitive."

Commissioner Carol Duffy stated that the Commissioners are committed to expanding the network reach as additional funds are secured. "Our focus was to six areas of the county that badly needed broadband service and we are very pleased to bring service to these rural areas."

Commissioner Cliff Lane noted, "We had essential cooperation from Kane School District, the Kane Community radio station, the Bradford Area Water Authority, Bradford Regional Airport, Minard Run Oil, Pine Acres Golf Club, the Area Transportation Authority, Zito Media, Penn State Extension Service and the County 911 Department. As a community we bring 'against all odds' internet service to people overlooked by commercial carriers."

An additional feature of the SkyPacket service is the ability for users to qualify for the income-based federal Emergency Broadband Benefit Program - which will pay $50/month toward service costs. Consumers can visit www.skypacket.net to learn more.

ConxxNE was the network design-build contractor and deployed the newest microwave and 'last mile' technology from Swedish telecommunications firm Ericsson. Their carrier-grade gear is deployed globally by the major cell phone and communications companies. "We are using the new CBRS platform recently authorized by the FCC," added Risse. "This gives us access to spectrum that we will protect via SkyPacket's FCC licenses and we can operate using greater power than available using older WiFi technologies."

SkyPacket Networks is a multi-state fixed wireless internet service provider and has been enrolling provisional customers during final testing. Interested parties can inquire about service at www.skypacket.net, call 1-800-214-9060 or email: [email protected].

Contact: Daniel J. Risse

[email protected]

570-878-2348

SOURCE Conxxne

