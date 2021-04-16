New Invention Stops Costly Snags with Face Mask Strings

One under-reported result of the need to wear face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic: the dramatic rise in the number of lost, damaged, or broken behind-the-ear hearing aids due to the devices becoming entangled in face mask strings. When the wearer removes their face mask, the strings – often elastic – can literally catapult the hearing aid through the air.

"I wear two behind-the-ear hearing aids daily, and repeatedly had them pulled out of my ears by face mask string snags," shared Dr. Ron Blum, the inventor of EZ-Off™. "My wife and I live in a retirement community, and I heard similar issues from a number of our neighbors, many of whom either lost or damaged their hearing aids due to this problem. I also learned from my friends and children that the same problem existed with other ear worn devices such as ear buds and eyeglasses. With the understanding of this unmet need I felt compelled to figure out how to solve the challenge.

"Necessity really is the mother of invention." Dr. Blum is a serial inventor, named on over 1,000 patents and patent applications in the U.S. and other countries, so he knew how to quickly go from an idea to a prototype, to retail. He made a series of hand sketches, which he then converted into scaled drawings. Early working prototypes were made on a 3-D printer, and Ron modified them by hand based on actual use. After six iterations and hundreds of hours of wearer testing, EZ-Off™ was born.

"When Dr. Blum shared his first prototype with me, I knew he had a tremendous idea and I wanted to help bring it to life," shares Stuart Sheldon, President and CEO of EZ-Off LLC. "Three different friends, all hearing aid wearers, had recently told me about their mask snag issues."

EZ-Off™ also helps keep face mask strings from becoming entangled with AirPods and other wireless ear buds, glasses, and large earrings, so the potential audience is very large. But it all starts with hearing aid wearers," Sheldon concluded.

Consumers can buy EZ-Off™ at www.ezee-off.com/shop for the low price of $15.99 + tax, shipping, and handling for a pair.

About EZ-Off LLC:

Founded in early 2021, EZ-Off LLC focuses on envisioning, designing, and bringing to market products that make life easier for hearing aid wearers and the general public. Built on team experience that includes the launch of over a dozen food and beverage brands, multiple invented products that have been sold and / or licensed to ten global companies, EZ-Off LLC knows how to meet the needs and exceed expectations of consumers, retailers, and wholesalers/distributors. To learn more about EZ-Off™, please visit www.ezee-off.com or email [email protected].

