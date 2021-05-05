New Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Wine Vintage Drops This International Sauvignon Blanc Day

Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc first launched in September 2019 and quickly became a firm fan-favorite, selling out of its annual sales allocation within months and recently featuring in Wine Spectator's 'most exciting' Top 100 Wines of 2020.

"It was a real treat to be able to further immerse myself in the winemaking and blending process with my Invivo X, SJP partners Tim and Rob, for our second vintage of our much-loved Sauvignon Blanc" says Sarah Jessica Parker, Cofounder of Invivo X, SJP. "We are honored to share our enthusiasm for this special wine from Marlborough, New Zealand with wine lovers everywhere and are thrilled to have received some remarkable recognitions including two 90 point ratings for our new vintage. We will certainly be toasting to all of our customers and thanking them for all of their support with a special glass this year this International Sauvignon Blanc Day," she adds.

International Sauvignon Blanc Day (#SauvBlancDay) is a day dedicated to the grape variety Sauvignon Blanc, celebrated by the wine industry and Sauvignon Blanc fans around the world. Sauvignon Blanc has achieved popularity world-wide and it is now the third best-selling varietal in the US - growing at about 17% for the last three years (Nielson). USA is now the biggest importer of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc in the world.

Vegan-friendly and sustainably produced, Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc 2020 is made with grapes grown in the popular Marlborough region in the South Island of New Zealand; they flourish in the region's long, hot summer days, and long, cold and crisp winter nights with sea breeze from the near-by Pacific.

Sarah Jessica Parker has developed a style of Sauvignon Blanc that is soft with a subtle oak influence and boasts flavors of ripe citrus, tropical fruits and a hint of something savory that offers something different to the breadth of Sauvignon Blancs available to Americans. With the warmer months approaching, the delicate wine should be served chilled and although very food friendly, pairs well with a number of summer dishes like oysters, salmon and salads.

Sarah Jessica has been involved in every step of the winemaking process with her partners Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, based in New Zealand, from blending to bottle and merchandise design, and even serving on the board of Invivo & Co. Giving back to the community is also important to the Invivo X, SJP team which is why they partnered with FEED – an impact-driven brand on a mission to create products that do a lot of good, founded by Lauren Bush Lauren. From the current 2020 Invivo X SJP vintage proceeds, Invivo has committed to donating funds to provide 330,000 school meals over the next 12 months.

The Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc is offered at $20 RRP, and is available in over 40 states and various nationwide retailers such Gopuff.com, Wine.com, Vinporter.com , Drizly.com, Albertson's, Binny's, Costco, Cost Plus World Market, Fine Wine and Good Spirit Stores, Gary's Liquors, Jewel Osco, Kappy's, Marty's Liquors, Total Wine, Yankee's Wine & Spirits plus a wide variety of local and independent stores. To find a local wine store selling the Invivo X, SJP Wine Collection, please plug your zip code here.

