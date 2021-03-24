New Jersey Attorneys from Levinson Axelrod, P.A. Named to 2021 Super Lawyers Magazine

EDISON, N.J., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levinson Axelrod, P.A. is known as one of New Jersey's oldest and most trusted civil trial law firms.

In addition to recovering over $1 billion in compensation for clients, and more than $350 million in the last five years alone, the firm is routinely recognized for its roster of top-rated trial attorneys, many of whom are Certified in Civil Trial Law or Workers' Compensation by the New Jersey Supreme Court.

Now, twelve of the firm's award-winning attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2021 New Jersey Super Lawyers publication – a distinction that speaks to the professionalism and success attained by honorees, and the respect they have cultivated among their peers.

In total, seven Levinson Axelrod attorneys were named to the 2021 Super Lawyers list, the highest distinction awarded by the magazine. Five attorneys were named to the 2021 Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars, which recognizes attorneys who are under age 40 or who have been in practice 10 years or less. Given Super Lawyers' stringent selection process, no more than 5% of lawyers in the state are named to the final Super Lawyers list, and no more than 2.5% are named to the list of Rising Stars.

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. attorneys selected to this year's New Jersey Super Lawyers list:

Ronald B. Grayzel (Super Lawyers 2006-2021)

(Super Lawyers 2006-2021) Richard J. Marcolus (Super Lawyers 2006, 2008-2021)

(Super Lawyers 2006, 2008-2021) James J. Dunn (Super Lawyers 2007-2021)

(Super Lawyers 2007-2021) Mark V. Kuminski (Super Lawyers 2007-2021)

(Super Lawyers 2007-2021) Adam L. Rothenberg (Super Lawyers 2010-2021)

(Super Lawyers 2010-2021) Brett R. Greiner (Super Lawyers 2015-2018, 2020-2021)

(Super Lawyers 2015-2018, 2020-2021) Kimberly L. Gozsa (Super Lawyers 2020-2021)

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars:

Michael B. Fusco (Rising Stars 2017-2021)

(Rising Stars 2017-2021) Christopher A. DeAngelo (Rising Stars 2017-2021)

(Rising Stars 2017-2021) Jessica R. Bland (Rising Stars 2017-2021)

(Rising Stars 2017-2021) Michael N. Colacci (Rising Stars 2021)

(Rising Stars 2021) Patrick J. Flinn (Rising Stars 2021)

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. attorneys have continually earned recognition for their skill, professionalism, and proven results. In addition to their individual accolades that include recognition in The Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers, and other leading legal organizations, the Levinson Axelrod team has helped the firm earn its U.S. News "Best Law Firms" Tier 1 ranking in Personal Injury and Workers' Compensation year after year.

With 9 office locations, Levinson Axelrod, P.A. proudly serves injured victims, workers, and families across all 21 Counties of New Jersey. More information can be found at www.njlawyers.com.

SOURCE Levinson Axelrod, P.A.

Related Links

http://www.njlawyers.com

