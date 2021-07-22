New Jersey-based company ORBIT BEACH CHAIR puts a NEW SPIN on an old classic, with their Swivel Beach Chairs

ROOSEVELT, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gone are the days of having to pick up your beach chair and turn it to face the sun. Thanks to Orbit Beach Chair, LLC, a direct-to-consumer company based out of New Jersey, you can now follow the sun without having to lift a finger. Their new SWIVEL beach chair has been launched into Orbit & it's making waves at beaches all along the coasts this summer. "We can barely keep them in stock," said Joseph Block, inventor and co-founder. "We are nearly sold out of our first batch and we've only had them on the market since Mid-April."

With just a micro-budgeted social media campaign, and word-of-mouth from beachgoers who have been lucky enough to snag one or two, the Orbit Beach Chair has quickly made a name for itself as the best seat on the sand. And, while there's still a lot of summer left, these swiveling beach chairs are going fast. So pick one up, head toward the ocean and take it for a spin!

Available at orbitbeachchair.com today, though we have a hunch they'll be out of stock before you turn around.

