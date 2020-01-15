New Jersey, Delaware and Indiana Have The Largest Difference in Smokers Quitting and People Picking up Vaping

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released a report the decline in cigarette smoking rates while vaping is on the rise.

The CDC reported that cigarette smoking reached an all-time low of 13.7% of users in 2018. The effects of people quitting cigarettes in recent years have had a significant impact on the health of Americans. The American Cancer Society reported a 2.2% drop in the cancer death rate in 2017. The drop was the single biggest decrease ever reported.

Key findings:

South Dakota , Indiana and West Virginia saw the largest increase in vaping.

, and saw the largest increase in vaping. New York , Nevada and Oklahoma saw the largest decrease in smoking.

, and saw the largest decrease in smoking. Nationwide 10% decrease in smoking and 8% increase in vaping.

2.2% decline in cancer deaths propelled by gains against lung cancer in 2017.

Smoking reaches an all-time low of 13.7% in 2018.

To view the full report, visit https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/smoking-declines-as-vaping-increases

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed CDC data on the prevalence of smokers in each state from a period of 2009 to 2018 to find which states saw the largest increase or decrease in smoking rates. We then paired smoker rates with e-cigarette prevalence from a period of 2016 to 2017 to find which states saw the largest increase or decrease in vaping rates. Final rankings are the calculated difference between smoking and vaping rates to show which states saw the largest decrease in smoking with the largest increase in vaping. Rankings show which states are seeing people quit smoking and pick up vaping at the highest rate.

Rank State % Smokers % Vapers Difference 1 New Jersey -17.09% 35.14% -52.22% 2 Delaware -9.84% 37.50% -47.34% 3 Indiana -8.66% 38.30% -46.96% 4 South Dakota 8.57% 51.72% -43.15% 5 Pennsylvania -15.84% 23.81% -39.65% 6 West Virginia -1.17% 38.30% -39.47% 7 Oklahoma -22.75% 11.94% -34.69% 8 Hawaii -12.99% 18.60% -31.59% 9 Maryland -17.11% 12.50% -29.61% 10 Virginia -21.05% 8.16% -29.22% 11 New York -28.89% 0.00% -28.89% 12 Vermont -19.88% 8.82% -28.71% 13 Missouri -16.02% 12.00% -28.02% 14 North Carolina -14.29% 13.64% -27.92% 15 Maine 2.89% 28.95% -26.06% 16 Illinois -16.67% 9.30% -25.97% 17 Nevada -28.64% -3.33% -25.30% 18 New Mexico -15.08% 10.20% -25.29% 19 Kentucky -8.59% 16.07% -24.67% 20 Rhode Island -3.31% 20.00% -23.31% 21 Colorado -15.20% 7.69% -22.90% 22 Mississippi -12.02% 10.64% -22.66% 23 North Dakota 2.69% 25.00% -22.31% 24 Oregon -12.85% 9.09% -21.94% 25 Texas -19.55% 2.13% -21.68% 26 Arizona -13.04% 7.55% -20.59% 27 Alabama -14.67% 3.92% -18.59% 28 Wyoming -5.53% 12.73% -18.25% 29 Florida -15.20% 2.13% -17.33% 30 Tennessee -5.91% 10.53% -16.44% 31 Idaho -9.82% 6.52% -16.34% 32 Michigan -3.57% 12.24% -15.82% 33 California -13.18% 0.00% -13.18% 34 Minnesota -10.12% 2.63% -12.75% 35 Connecticut -20.78% -12.20% -8.58% 36 New Hampshire -1.27% 5.88% -7.15% 37 Iowa -3.49% 2.33% -5.81% 38 South Carolina -11.76% -6.25% -5.51% 39 Georgia -9.04% -4.17% -4.87% 40 Washington -19.46% -15.09% -4.37% 41 Utah -8.16% -3.92% -4.24% 42 Wisconsin -12.77% -9.43% -3.33% 43 Kansas -2.81% 0.00% -2.81% 44 Montana 7.14% 9.76% -2.61% 45 Ohio 0.99% 3.51% -2.52% 46 Arkansas 5.58% 6.90% -1.32% 47 Alaska -7.28% -14.63% 7.35% 48 Massachusetts -10.67% -18.18% 7.52% 49 Nebraska -4.19% -16.33% 12.13% 50 Louisiana -7.24% -20.00% 12.76%

