New Jersey Drug Testing Lab Gives Back to The Community They Test

These schools are: The Raymond J. Lesniak High School in Roselle, NJ; K.E.Y.S. Academy Recovery High School in Lincroft, NJ; and Coastal Preparatory High School in Wildwood, NJ.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 3

Backpacks will be assembled at Ammon Labs Headquarters – 35 East Blancke Street, Linden, NJ 07036

Wednesday, September 4

Backpacks will be delivered to the following high schools:

10:00am – Raymond J. Lesniak Recovery School – 121-125 Chestnut Street, Roselle, NJ 07203

2:00pm – K.E.Y.S. Academy – 765 Newman Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738

Thursday, September 12

Backpacks will be delivered to the following high school:

1:00pm Coastal Preparatory High School – 192 E. Pacific Ave, Cape May Courthouse, NJ 08210

There are only approximately 36 public recovery high schools in the United States, and only 3 in New Jersey. Many do not receive the proper funding or publicity that they need to continue their mission. With the growing epidemic of substance use disorders and subsequent deaths, ensuring the public is aware of this option is critical in the continuation of these programs and the recovery of these young adults.

We welcome all media outlets to join us to help celebrate these courageous students as they embark on their new school year. Learn more about Recovery High Schools and help get the word out to parents and students that there are such schools available to them to remain on the road to recovery. School officials, local municipal administrators and students will be available to interview as well as Ammon Labs executives.

Media Contact:

Amy King

Director of Public Relations

Cell: 732-259-2987

aking@ammonlabs.com

For more information about:

Ammon Labs - www.ammonlabs.com

Raymond J. Lesniak Recovery High School - https://preventionlinks.org/recoveryhs/

K.E.Y.S. Academy - https://www.marsd.org/Page/14740

Coastal Preparatory High School: https://coastalprephighschool.com/

SOURCE Ammon Labs

