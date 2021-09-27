New Jersey Hall Of Fame Names 2021 Arête Scholarship Winners

Ms. Stant recently graduated from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School in Rumson, New Jersey. She is attending Boston University and plans to major in International Business and minor in Spanish.

Mr. Custis graduated as the valedictorian from Creative Arts Morgan Village High School in Camden, New Jersey. He is attending Howard University with plans to major in Mechanical Engineering.

The scholarship is named after the ancient Greek concept of "Arête" of actualizing one's highest sense of self with a moral excellence of character regardless of the circumstances or the adversities one is likely to face on the path to greatness. The recipients of the Arête scholarship must demonstrate qualities such as academic engagement, moral character, a commitment to their community, a sense of Jersey pride and a plan on how they intend to realize their highest sense of self: their Arête.

The New Jersey Hall of Fame partners with the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) in the program, with both organizations jointly reviewing all the inspiring applications

While the committee heralded all the applications, it selected Ms. Stant for her remarkable efforts to create her own non-profit to address food insecurity during the pandemic in the Spanish-speaking immigrant community. Companeros has served more than 145,000 meals in the past 10 months alone.

Mr. Custis, who in his application said "I don't know life without hardships" was selected for his tremendous hard work and perseverance despite immense personal challenges to graduate at the top of his class and serve as a role model to the youth in his community.

"We are so proud of Charlotte and Lawrence. On behalf of every educator who worked with them along the way and all our 200,000 NJEA members, I wish them nothing but the best as they pursue their higher education and their dreams," said NJEA President Sean M. Spiller. "I know they will continue to make all of us proud and to show the world the best of New Jersey wherever their journeys take them."

Ms. Stant and Mr. Custis will be honored at the NJHOF's induction ceremony later this year.

For more information on the Arête Scholarship Fund, visit: https://njhalloffame.org/arete/.

ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 12 ceremonies for more than 180 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors , without which none of our endeavors would be possible. For more information, go to www.njhalloffame.org .

