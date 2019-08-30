New Jersey Law Firm Levinson Axelrod, P.A. Turns 80

Firm Beginnings

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. was founded on September 1, 1939 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey by two attorneys, and soon began to hone in on injury law by representing local factory workers following job-related injuries. Eventually, the firm recognized Central New Jersey was filled with injured victims and families in need of proven representation following all types of accidents and preventable injuries.

Today, Levinson Axelrod, P.A. remains a family-run, client-oriented law firm. Richard J. Levinson, the son of Founder Jacob Levinson, is Senior Partner at the firm, and continues to lead and advise attorneys on a daily basis.

80 Years of Service to New Jersey Injury Victims

A lot has changed since 1939, a time when the country, on the precipice of WWII, was beginning to feel the benefits of programs introduced under President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal – including those which focused on the need for relief, reform, and recovery from the Great Depression.

Those ideals – which gave birth to the Social Security Administration, fair wages and expanded workers' rights, and support for the unemployed, youth, and elderly – are the very same concepts behind the civil justice system, which allows the injured and the wronged to seek recompense for damages, and workers' compensation, which supports workers after they've been injured on the job.

Over the course of 80 years, Levinson Axelrod, P.A. has remained steadfast in its commitment to fighting on behalf of injured workers, victims, and families, and to harnessing the civil justice system's power for righting wrongs. As a result, its growth and achievements have accumulated. We only represent those who are victims, unlike some other firms.

Once a firm of two attorneys and one office, Levinson Axelrod, P.A. now lays claim to a number of distinctions, including:

A team of 28 attorneys working out of 8 office locations across New Jersey , each of which is staffed by a New Jersey Supreme Court Certified Attorney;

working out of across , each of which is staffed by a New Jersey Supreme Court Certified Attorney; Over $350 million recovered for clients in the last 5 years, and more than $1 billion recovered in the past 20 years;

recovered for clients in the last 5 years, and recovered in the past 20 years; A diverse and compassionate team that serves clients throughout the state, offer services in 7 languages , and is actively involved in giving back to the local community

that serves clients throughout the state, offer , and is actively involved in A legacy of awards and accolades, including recognition among U.S. News' "Best Law Firms" and "Best Lawyers" lists, Super Lawyers Magazine, the Million and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, among many others.

As the Levinson Axelrod team looks toward the future, it's clear why their foundational focus on supporting clients during difficult times has built the firm into the practice it is today. The firm's decades of success, experience, and recognition are all the more reason for victims and families across the state to feel confident about placing entrusting its team.

Levinson Axelrod, P.A. is a New Jersey Civil Trial Law Firm that focuses on representing clients in matters of workers' compensation and personal injury law. Over the years, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in cases ranging from auto accidents and trucking collisions to catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, premises and product liability, and more. Visit www.njlawyers.com to learn more about the firm and its services.

