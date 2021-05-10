New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. CEO, John W. Kennedy Recognized by NJBIZ's 2021 ICON HONORS Program

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John W. Kennedy, Ph.D., CEO of the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP), has been included in NJBIZ's 2021 ICON HONORS program. The program recognizes New Jersey business leaders over the age of 60 for their notable success and strong leadership both within and outside their field. He was chosen by an independent panel of judges because of his outstanding contributions that have improved both New Jersey and the manufacturing industry.

"My work in the community and for the manufacturing industry is not motivated by awards but I'm grateful to be recognized by NJBIZ," explains John W. Kennedy.

"The NJMEP team played a vital role in helping the manufacturing industry make it through the pandemic in 2020 and continues to be critical in its recovery. Individuals such as Robert Stramara, our COO; Sally White, Dir. Business Development; Constantina Meis, Communication Relations Manager; Laura Fisher, HR Manager; Mike Womack, Marketing & Comms. Manager and the contributions of so many other NJMEP personnel and partners are driving our industry forward each day,"

Kennedy continues, "Thank you NJBIZ for recognizing the work my team and I have done as well as giving us a platform to highlight the wonderful work of our state's manufacturers."

John W. Kennedy and all the honorees of NJBIZ's 2021 ICON HONORS program will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony. It will be streamed live on YouTube where audience members can engage directly with each other as the award ceremony takes place. This event will be held on Tuesday, June 22nd. The complete list of 2021 NJBIZ ICONS is available, here. Registration is open and more information can be found by following this link.

About NJMEP:

NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance.

For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $5.4 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.

