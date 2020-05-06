New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) Offering Programs to Help New Jersey Manufacturers During COVID-19 Pandemic

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) is announcing two new programs to help New Jersey's manufacturing community meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the global spread of COVID-19, NJMEP is providing a back to work recovery guide and checklist, online training, and consulting to manufacturers to help them plan, prepare, protect, and recover their operations. Manufacturers need to continue assessing the potential risks and opportunities for their organizations. NJMEP staff will conduct a virtual assessment to determine the manufacturers need. This assessment will be the first step in helping to aide in the recovery.

Programs for New Jersey Manufacturers:

1. NJMEP is providing no fee, online virtual training, and consulting sessions in three categories:

Process Control (Lean, Six Sigma, and Plant Layout)

Human Resources & Sales (Employer/Employee Policy and Business Development)

Business Planning (Strategic Planning, Business Continuity Planning, and Risk Assessment)

Manufacturers can take advantage of (5) four-hour sessions of training and/or consulting in any of the above areas.

2. NJMEP will also be training 160 underemployed or unemployed individuals from Newark, Paterson, Camden and Trenton who will be provided with online Manufacturing Skills Standards Council (MSSC) training. These individuals will receive foundational certifications in manufacturing and transportation, logistics and distribution (TLD) – the qualification helps with upskilling and onboarding.

Candidates will be available for a 90 day 'temp to perm' assignment after the completion of the first module.

MSSC training includes modules in Safety, Quality Practices & Management, Manufacturing Processes & Production, and Maintenance Awareness. Participants will graduate from the program as either Certified Production Technicians (CPT) or Certified Logistics Technicians (CLT).

"The economic implications of this pandemic are and will continue to hit our manufacturing community hard. While we hope that it will be a quick dip, the reality is that we don't know how long recovery will take. NJMEP's mission is now more important than ever. As obstacles and challenges that we haven't seen before arise, we continue to be a solutions provider for manufacturers, and lead in the recovery process," says John W. Kennedy, Ph.D., CEO, NJMEP.

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not–for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $4.16 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.



