New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) Received Funding from Walmart Inc. to Train Students

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) received funding from Walmart to use towards Certified Logistics Associate training for students at the Donald M. Payne School of Technology.

NJMEP will use monies from the Walmart funding to train 20 students and 1 teacher in the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) Certified Logistics Associate Program at the Donald M. Payne School of Technology in Newark, New Jersey (Essex County) starting on May 2, 2019.

"This program is a direct link between education and employment," said Patricia Moran, Director of Apprenticeships, NJMEP. "With a growing need for employable workers in the local manufacturing and logistics industries, this program is a great opportunity for students to develop skills and earn certification for employment." This training is done through NJMEP's Pro-Action Educational NetworkTM which leverages NJMEP's unique market position as an intermediary organization in the state and national manufacturing ecosystem.

The Program includes modules on global supply chain logistics, logistics environment, safety principles, safe material handling and equipment operation, material handling equipment, quality control principles, teamwork and workplace conduct, and work communication. Those who successfully complete the program and final certification exam will earn a nationally-recognized MSSC Certified Logistics Associate certification.

"If people want to get into the manufacturing and logistics industries, they need to look into this program," said Dicxiana Carbonell, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction at Essex County Schools of Technology. "The industry is getting more competitive, and having this certification really sets you apart. This training will better prepare an applicant to move up through a company."

Companies recognize they will require a pipeline of highly skilled workers in order to compete globally. They identify the three MSSC nationally recognized certifications as key building blocks in the development of that skilled workforce. Those nationally portable certifications are:

Certified Production Technician (CPT) Certified Logistics Associate (CLA) Certified Logistics Technician (CLT)

MSSC training and certification assessment for all three are offered by NJMEP.

MSSC is recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) as the foundational cornerstone of its comprehensive National Skills Certification System. All MSSC credentials are recognized nationally and are fully portable.

In addition to technical skills, MSSC training and credentialing addresses cross-functional employability skills, such as communications, teamwork, customer awareness, and workplace conduct.

The many benefits potentially available to companies using MSSC credentials as a hiring preference include decreasing recruitment costs, eliminating remedial training costs, providing a diagnostic tool to benchmark incumbent workers against a national standard and attracting, motivating, and retaining qualified employees.

About NJMEP: NJMEP is a private, not–for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $3.8 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.



