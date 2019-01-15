New Jersey Online Casinos - $44.6 Million - Finish First Football Betting Season With Strong February Revenues

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NJ Online casino gaming revenue dropped 5.5 percent in February compared to the prior month, according to figures released Wednesday by state regulators. Online casino operators reported $29.94 million in online casino gross gaming win and $1.81 million in online poker gross gaming win in February of 2019, based on the online revenue figures reported to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

New Jersey online casinos are still on a roll but cooled off going into the second month of 2019. NJ gambling sites generated $31.75 million in online poker and casino revenues in the month of February, which marked the first month-over-month decline since August 2018. With an additional $12.85 million in NJ online sports betting revenue, NJ online gambling operators generated a total of $44.6 million in online gross revenue compared to a total of $49.09 million in the previous month.

Golden Nugget Online Casino Group Continues To Be The Top License Holder

The market leaders, for nearly three consecutive years, are the Golden Nugget Casino Online group of operators, which includes Sugarhouse Casino Online and Betfair Casino . They generated total gross revenue of $10.70 million, which were heard to be led by strong cross performance from FanDuel Sportsbook into Betfair Casino. In second place in total market revenue, sits Resorts Digital Gaming which houses Resorts Online Casino, Mohegan Sun Online Casino, PokerStars Casino and DraftKings, providing a total online revenue of $6.66 million.

"Overall, these are great results from both online casino and sports betting apps . No one should be startled by the drop in sports betting revenue as the Super Bowl result was known to put a hurting on FanDuel and others, which helped lead to the large drop in sports betting revenue. All other signs, such as total handle, point to increasing popularity in sports betting both online and off; so newcomers like Aussie-based PointsBet Sportsbook have nothing to worry about," said BonusSeeker.com Managing Editor, Rich Migliorisi.

The licensed NJ online casinos generated $31.75 million in casino and poker revenues in February 2019, down $1.85 million from the previous month.

New Jersey Online Gambling Revenue By The Numbers - February 2019 ($ in Millions)

Casino

Golden Nugget $10.70

Resorts $5.78

Borgata $4.05

Caesars $3.50

Ocean Resort $0.484

Hard Rock $1.67

Tropicana $3.45

Total $29.94

Poker

Golden Nugget $0

Resorts $.564

Borgata $.459

Caesars $.788

Ocean Resort $0

Hard Rock $0

Tropicana $0

Total $1.81

Combined (Casino + Poker)

Golden Nugget $10.70

Resorts $6.66

Borgata $4.51

Caesars $4.28

Ocean Resort $0.484

Hard Rock $1.67

Tropicana $3.45

Total $31.75

Sports Betting

Bally $.223

Borgata $-.0426

Golden Nugget $.0340

Hard Rock $.0189

Ocean Resorts $1.023

Resorts Digital $3.72

Meadowlands $6.58

Monmouth $1.28

Tropicana $.0104

Total $12.85

