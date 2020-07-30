New Jersey R&D Consortium Unveils Mobile Medical Care Unit to Address Health Facility Shortfalls

Together they have developed mobile medical care units for rapid deployment as health care centers. They are made from 40-foot-long repurposed shipping containers. This allows the units to be easily deployed all over the world through existing infrastructure. They can be dispatched to areas of surging disease outbreaks and other disasters, as well as to urban and rural regions that lack health care infrastructure.

The units feature customizable bays for various applications like point-of-care services and testing and treatment of communicable diseases. They have been tested for their effectiveness as triage centers in staged patient care simulations conducted by medical personnel at University Hospital.

The Speakers at the recent unveiling included:

Martin Tuchman, CEO of the Tuchman Group and Chairman of The Tuchman Foundation

The Honorable Cory Booker, U.S. Senator, State of New Jersey

Joel S. Bloom, President of New Jersey Institute of Technology

Shereef Elnahal, President and CEO of University Hospital, Newark, New Jersey

