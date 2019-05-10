New Jersey SEEDS Raises More Than $900,000 at Annual Leading Change Benefit

NEWARK, N.J., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey SEEDS, an educational nonprofit that provides educational opportunities for high-achieving, low-income students, announced that its 2019 Leading Change Benefit raised more than $900,000.

"I speak for the entire SEEDS community when I say thank you for a tremendous night," said Executive Director John F. Castano. "The generosity of our friends is critical as we work to level the playing field for these hard-working scholars. It's only through this continued financial support that we are able to change our students' lives by providing exceptional educational opportunities."

Held March 28, 2019 at The Park Savoy, the event honored SEEDS Trustee and Headmaster of The Pingry School, Nathaniel E. Conard, and SEEDS alumna and producer at CBS News, Maite Amorebieta. New Jersey SEEDS presents the Leading Change Award annually to those whose initiative and commitment have enhanced the educational opportunities of young people throughout the state.

"I think it's important to see each other succeed because we cannot become what we do not see or what we do not know," honoree Maite Amorebieta explained that evening. "What SEEDS did for me and for so many of my fellow alumni is that it changed the realm of the possible. SEEDS leveled the playing field."

Each year, New Jersey SEEDS' Leading Change Benefit serves as an opportunity to celebrate the organization's successes, introduce guests to SEEDS' students and alumni, and raise funds to support academic programming.

ABOUT NEW JERSEY SEEDS

For more than 25 years, New Jersey SEEDS has provided educational access for highly motivated, low-income students and created a viable path for them to achieve their full potential. SEEDS strives for a world in which young people's initiative, creativity and intellect can flourish without regard to socioeconomic status. Since SEEDS' founding in 1992, more than 2,600 scholars have graduated from its programs. For more information, visit http://www.njseeds.org/.

