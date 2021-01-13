New Jersey Sports Finishes Year With All Time High $6,016,968,399 Wagering in 2020 on Sports Betting

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network Editor Ioana Romanasu states: "New Jersey was one of the first states to allow betting on sports and to fire up its local sports betting industry. By getting into the game early, sports betting in New Jersey has stolen the lead on other states and in turn built up a more mature sports betting sector."

With the momentum currently enjoyed by the New Jersey sports betting industry, is it likely that any other states have a chance of catching up? The likely answer is yes but not for a long time coming. Large powerhouse states like New York and California are still far behind when it comes to legalizing sports betting and even after that day does come they will face the challenges that establishing a new industry in their states entails. It is likely that may take some time, but when it does happen New Jersey's state coffers will have been reaping the rewards for years.

