New Jersey Urology is the First-Ever Urology Group to Launch Epic's Electronic Health Record

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Urology ("NJU"), the leading urology service provider in New Jersey, and Urology Management Associates ("UMA"), NJU's administrative practice management, are pleased to announce the launch of its urologic-centric Epic electronic health record. NJU is the first urology-only group to launch Epic.

"As one of our key strategic priorities for NJU, we are proud to launch the first-ever instance of Epic that was designed, configured, and tailored to address the specialized [specific] workflows of urologic care," said Scott Ciccarelli, CEO of NJU. "Our unique collaboration with Epic will help us to redefine clinical standards of excellence and will improve urological patient care across the nation."

"Patients are best served when physician specialists have access to their patients' full health history," said Jeff Trinkl, MD, Director of Clinical Informatics at Epic. "As an example, when treating specific conditions, like prostate cancer, urologists need access to other information that could affect the course of care, such as a patient's medications and underlying health conditions. In Epic, specialty-specific information and the broader picture of a person's health is all in one place."

Epic is ranked as the #1 Overall Software Suite by KLAS, an independent healthcare IT research firm. Over 250 million patients worldwide have a health record in Epic. The integrated system pulls together data from NJU's four legacy systems into one single, merged view within NJU's 60+ practices across New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

As one of the key drivers of becoming a more patient-centric organization, NJU is also using Epic's patient-facing app, MyChart. Patients can use MyChart to connect with their care team, view their health record, update their demographic and clinical information, request prescription refills and more. This will vastly improve patient accessibility, increasing patient engagement and satisfaction. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this offers patients a safer, simplified and much more streamlined contactless check-in process.

"NJU will now have a toolset designed to treat urological conditions and meet the unique needs of their patients," said Leela Vaughn, Epic Vice President. "As the first large, independent urology group to install Epic on its own, NJU is creating a new option for other independent urology practices to get Epic and benefit from NJU's expertise."

"We selected Epic because it allows NJU to perform under one integrated platform. It supports seamless workflows, efficient coordination, and built-in analytics to improve operational efficiencies," said Derek Grimes, CIO of NJU. "We began our Epic project back in June 2019, and this launch represents a significant milestone. In partnership with Epic, this initiative is a testament to our amazing NJU Epic team consisting of IT, clinicians, physician champions and Epic Super Users across the entire organization. Epic will revolutionize and transform the daily interactions within our practices, facilitate better patient care, and vastly improve patient outcomes."

About New Jersey Urology:

NJU is the largest urology practice in the United States. The practice provides complete urologic care and comprehensive individualized treatment at more than 60 convenient locations, including six state-of-the-art Cancer Treatment Centers. Utilizing the latest technology and techniques in the industry, NJU offers advanced urologic care with a personal touch.

About Urology Management Associates:

Urology Management Associates was formed to provide administrative services to New Jersey Urology. UMA enables NJU to continue to focus on providing world-class urology services while remaining a physician-led organization. UMA plans to partner with additional urology groups to provide administrative practice management services in the greater New York metropolitan area with long-term plans to expand nationally.

